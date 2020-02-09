Former Charleston tech exec says $25M MUSC gift 'wed' him to children's hospital for life

Shawn Jenkins stopped by the new MUSC women's and children's hospital every day one week in early December. As the 250-bed medical center bearing his name comes closer to opening its doors to patients, the Benefitfocus Inc. co-founder wanted to oversee some of the finishing touches on the project that he pledged a good chunk of his personal wealth toward.

The former technology industry CEO donated $25 million to the Medical University of South Carolina's effort to build the 11-story, glass-encased hospital in May 2015, the same amount the state government has contributed.

Now, more than four years later, Jenkins said it is uncanny to see it all come to fruition.

He said he never planned for his name to be attached to one of his donations. In fact, it's still awkward to even say out loud, he says. But he was drawn to the way he and his family could stay involved with the new hospital if it bore their name.

By all accounts, they've been present throughout the four-year construction phase, as the latest addition to the peninsula's medical district has taken shape. It will replace MUSC's existing children's hospital on Ashley Avenue.

Barbara Rivers, director of development for MUSC's Children's Hospital Fund, said many of the people who have donated to the effort regularly give to MUSC.

This was MUSC's largest-ever fund-raising push. The initial goal was set at $50 million from the private sector. Then, in 2015, after the Jenkins' gift and the state's contribution, the figure was increased to $125 million.

As of early December, donations to the campaign, which will close in mid-2020, totaled roughly $148 million from more than 8,000 other contributors. Much of the additional gifts will go toward developing specialty programs and recruiting top talent to the hospital.

"It would not have been possible without every single kind of gift," Rivers said.

Jenkins' largesse and his family's connections to the children's hospital are closely intertwined: daughter Olivia was once a patient.

He also got a polite nudge from Dr. David Cole. The MUSC Health president made a personal visit to Benefitfocus in 2015 to solicit financial support from the software firm's CEO, who earned about $2.8 million that year.

Jenkins said the decision to donate came down to a family vote, which was unanimous. His wife was pregnant with twins at the time, and his youngest daughter was 3.

Jenkins also credited his Florida upbringing. He was raised by a single mother who was generous with her time and money, he said.

"That's just the way I was brought up," he said.

Jenkins was raised in Daytona Beach, working on deep-sea fishing boats as a teenager. He attended small schools: Geneva College in Pennsylvania for his undergraduate studies and Charleston Southern University for a master's degree in business administration.

He said he has always been personally drawn to the water, which inspired a separate financial gift to fund aquariums on several floors of the children's hospital, each dedicated to a different part of the world.

The varying interests of other donors are evident throughout other areas of the building, as rooms and amenities are named for them. The Zucker family, owners of The InterTech Group Inc. in North Charleston, added $5 million to the till in October 2017 to fund an indoor children's play area. Boeing Co. has donated $5 million. Pearl and Frank Tourville's gift funds a women's pavilion on the hospital's fourth floor that will bear their name.

Jenkins' role as a philanthropist overlapped with the latter stages of his career at Benefitfocus, where he was CEO for 17 years. The Daniel Island-firm developed a software platform that millions of employees now use to sign up for and manage their workplace benefits. He was one of the first 10 employees when the company set up shop in a vacant Walmart store in Mount Pleasant.

But by 2004, with sales soaring, the company was adding employees and announcing plans for a new Daniel Island headquarters and campus that Jenkins is an investor in.

Later, Jenkins would shepherd Benefitfocus through its initial public offering in 2013. He stepped down and retired in 2018, writing on his personal blog that he wanted to rest and recalibrate after a long run at the top of publicly traded business. Jenkins, who dabbles in stocks and commercial real estate, said he hasn't used Microsoft Outlook in more than a year.

Given his experience at Benefitfocus, Jenkins said he's understanding of the delays that have pushed back the completion of the children's hospital. It originally was scheduled for an October opening, which was bumped to December and then to early 2020, after state health regulators flagged "major issues of concern," such as leaks during an inspection.

"This building is going to be here 100 years," he said. "It's all about the future in my mind."

MUSC secured final approval of the building from the state health department Wednesday, meaning the Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital could start treating patients any day now. MUSC has not yet announced an opening date.

In most instances, Jenkins said, he prefers his philanthropy to remain anonymous. One other notable exception was a $500,000 donation to the International African American Museum that he split with Benefitfocus co-founder and executive chairman Mason Holland.

Jenkins wouldn't say exactly how much he and his family have pledged to the children's hospital beyond their initial $25 million gift. But he did say they plan to give more.

"That effectively wed us to this journey for the rest of our lives," he said.