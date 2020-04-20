Former Charleston tech CEO assumes new mentor role at Digital Corridor

The Charleston Digital Corridor wants to help guide entrepreneurs through the tricky process of starting and funding a new business with a new offering that features a well-known figure in the local technology community.

The tech-focused nonprofit's Entrepreneur in Residence program will connect startups with a seasoned mentor who can advise the fledgling companies on issues such as hiring, raising capital and best practices.

Shawn Jenkins, co-founder and retired CEO of Daniel Island-based software maker Benefitfocus Inc., has agreed to be the first to claim the entrepreneur-in-residence title.

“Shawn’s demonstrated tenacity and perseverance in taking Benefitfocus from start-up to IPO combined with his sense of giving back to the community make him the choice for our Entrepreneur in Residence role,” Digital Corridor director Ernest Andrade said in a statement.

The free, new program builds on the group's Roundtable initiative, which looked to connect startups with experienced professionals.

Jenkins said times are going to be hard for anyone trying to launch a new business in the midst of a global health crisis that has shut down large sections of the economy. But disasters also tend to create opportunities. He noted that Benefitfocus, which Jenkins helped start about 20 years ago, began as the dot-com bubble burst and the flow of capital to internet companies dried up.

He left the company in late 2017 and has kept a mostly low-key profile since then, aside from helping open the new MUSC Children's Hospital that bears his name. Jenkins said he wants to be more present in the tech community in 2020.

"There are a lot of great stories that are started in difficult times," he said. "Every business is going to have some challenges ... I'd like to help somehow."

It is the second move Jenkins has made to work with local entrepreneurs this year. He previously sponsored a pop-up business school program at Citadel Mall.

Jenkins said he's considering leasing some space in the future Charleston Tech Center, a city-supported office development that's under construction on Morrison Drive.