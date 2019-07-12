A former downtown furniture store has sold for $11 million to a firm affiliated with a Philadelphia-based company that develops hotels catered to extended-stay guests.
The concept, ROOST Apartment Hotel, will be coming to the former Dixie Furniture building at 529 King St., said David Grasso, the president and co-founder of Method Co., ROOST's parent company.
The city has already OK'd a 50-room hotel for the property, and design plans are moving through the approval process.
The buyer, 529 King Street Oz LLC, recently finalized the purchase from 529 King Investors LLC, according to Charleston County land records. The final price was about 60 percent more than the seller paid for it in May 2017. It was purchased then for $6.75 million.
ROOST operates three of its "apartment hotels" in Philadelphia.
The lodgings offer fully furnished studio units and one- to two-bedroom apartments with options available for business travelers, government and military travelers, and athletes.
The concept is one in a still-emerging lodging category that takes cues from home-sharing offerings like Airbnb as well as traditional hotels.
Though the units resemble apartments, they offer hotel amenities, such as a staffed 24-hour front desk and concierge service. ROOST's existing properties also advertise services like bike-sharing, a lending library and in-suite safety deposit boxes.
The property at 529 King will have two first-floor retail spaces with three floors of guest rooms above. An additional half-story would include a penthouse room and some rooftop seating.
Grasso declined to give more details on the specifics of the project Friday.
Designs for the hotel have already received an initial approval, and some notable praise, from the city's Board of Architectural Review. BAR member Jay White had described the plans as “incredibly successful.”
The renderings were presented to the board by the New York City-based Morris Adjmi Architects, the same firm that designed ROOST's Philadelphia lodgings.
The BAR approved the existing building for demolition in the fall of 2017, but the structure is still standing.
The Dixie Furniture building is one of three family-owned retail stores on King Street that have closed and are on track to become mixed-use developments.
The former Bob Ellis Shoes building was purchased for $9.5 million by a partnership group led by Benjamin Nickoll, a Connecticut investor who led the purchase of the Dixie Furniture site in 2017.
Similar to 529 King, ground floor retail with guest rooms above are planned at the site, as well as two residential units and a cobblestone walkway off George Street.
Across from the Dixie Furniture building, the former Morris Sokol store also sits vacant, but developers hope to eventually combine retail, residential and hotel uses in the building.