Former chain hotel in Charleston unveils new concept with renovated rooms, 2 dining spots

A former chain hotel in the heart of Charleston's tourism district is almost ready to open after a complete overhaul of the property was launched last year.

Emeline, a new hotel concept opening in what used to be a DoubleTree flag in Charleston's Historic District, is slated to open in May.

The hotel will have 212 guests rooms — the same amount that the DoubleTree offered there — and about 13,000 square feet of event space divided between 10 different meeting venues.

Emeline will feature two dining options and a retail store that will be open to the public.

Clerks Coffee Company will be a coffee shop with cafe-style dining. The second dining option, Frannie & Fox, will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The restaurant will serve "American ingredients with Italian sensibilities," according to the hotel's website.

The retail venue, the Keep Shop, was described as a "luxury retail experience."

Guests will also be able to browse a gallery with work from local artisans, sit in an outdoor courtyard and exercise at an on-site fitness center.

Rooms will feature custom-made record players, ceramic vanity accessories made by Charleston artist Susan Gregory and bath products with an Emeline-branded signature scent.

Rockbridge, a private investment firm headquartered in central Ohio, is developing Emeline. Dallas-based hotel operator Makeready will manage it.

Rockbridge acquired the Charleston DoubleTree back in 2015. The firm also bought Hank's Seafood Restaurant, which is across the street from the hotel. Makeready manages Hank's, too, as well as the recently-opened event venue there, Hank's Social Hall.

Both the restaurant and the hall will be partner properties with Emeline.

The hotel property, which is steps from Charleston's historic City Market, has been open to guests since 1991. It started as a Hawthorne Suites, and the flag was changed to DoubleTree in 1998.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

During the renovations, which started in mid-2019, the majority of the hotel's rooms were closed but a portion of them were kept open and branded as the Hotel on Market.

The renovations involved redoing guest rooms, expanding bathroom facilities, freshening up the building's exterior and creating the new dining venues. The process was so extensive that general manager Brad Harvey, who will continue as general manager for Emeline, said it was "almost like starting over."

While the peninsula still has multiple large chain hotels, almost all of the more recently-opened lodgings or in-development hotel projects are independently branded and lean toward the luxury category.

That's true for two other hotels that are scheduled to open this year in Charleston's Historic District. A few streets over from Emeline, an as-yet-unnamed boutique hotel on State Street will likely open later this year.

And on East Bay Street, the 45-room Saint Hotel is scheduled to open mid-year. The Saint also bills itself as a "luxury boutique" property.

Emeline is currently accepting reservations online for May 1 and beyond. The starting rate is around $400 a night.

The hotel is also one of seven downtown lodgings offering hotel-and-ticket packages for Charleston's Spoleto arts festival