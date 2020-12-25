Former Awendaw biker bar turned into BBQ restaurant with all dining outside or to go

AWENDAW — When Eliot Middleton and Charles Maker launched a new rural restaurant venture in March, they didn't realize how important an outdoor pavilion at the former biker bar would be.

They planned to use a mobile kitchen with a huge cooker to make their barbecue while renovating a small building on the corner that once was part of the rowdy Kick'n Horse Saloon at 5105 U.S. Highway 17 as an indoor restaurant.

The coronavirus struck, and they decided to put off work on the inside dining area. Instead, they focused on a 3,600-square-foot, open-air pavilion where tables are set apart and social distancing is offered.

They installed TVs in the rafters, set up heaters and brought in a band on the weekends, with Maker spinning tunes on other nights.

Over the summer, they applied for a license to sell beer and wine at the rustic setting just north of Sewee Outpost. Now, while drinking a cold brew or munching on barbecue or wings, patrons can watch sports, news, weather or other shows.

Catering to families, Middleton & Maker Village BBQ also offers cornhole games, steamed oysters and a bonfire on certain nights.

"Being outside is a big plus," Maker said. "It's been good for us. It allowed us to focus on the food."

The restaurant and bar offers a full assortment of hearty foods, from pulled pork and ribs to grilled chicken leg quarters, fried fish, seven flavors of wings and a bevy of sides.

While the pavilion can fill up on weekends with families and children from as far away as Georgetown and Charleston, most of the restaurant's sales are curbside orders, Maker said.

Still, others enjoy the dine-in option.

Beckett Hills of McClellanville has been to the restaurant often since it opened in the spring and he enjoys the food, especially the ribs and wings.

He recently stopped in with his wife and children and three friends visiting from Baltimore.

"This location has been a lot of iterations over the years, and nothing has really stuck," Hills said. "I've always felt like the place has had a lot of potential. It's nice to see something working here."

Wanda and Larry Brown of Awendaw find the place to their liking as well.

"We can come here and not have to drive all the way into Mount Pleasant or Charleston," Larry Brown said.

After the biker bar closed soon after the turn of the century, a collection of retail shops tried its hand at the site a few years later, but nothing lasted.

Middleton and Maker believe they've hit it right with outdoor dining now and a future indoor dining space on the way.

"People seem to like it, and we enjoy it, too," Maker said after tidying up the pavilion by blowing off leaves and turning on the TVs before the crowds arrived on a recent Saturday afternoon.

During the winter, they plan to put up some plastic around the pavilion to keep the chill down, but they will still suggest patrons maintain social distancing while dining or watching a game. Some people arrived wearing masks during a recent visit, but the face coverings came off while they were eating and drinking.

As for the new indoor-dining area, Middleton said there is no hurry since they don't want to serve inside during the pandemic.

Both of the owners come from restaurant and business backgrounds.

Middleton operated a mobile kitchen called Middleton Village BBQ from 2016 until before the pandemic, serving a special barbecue sauce handed down from his great-great-grandmother in 1892. He said she received the vinegar-and-pepper-based recipe from someone else who once worked on one of the post-Civil War farms in the area.

Maker operated a restaurant and bar in Atlanta in the 1990s before moving back to the area and opening a nightclub in North Charleston. He later worked at various restaurants in downtown Charleston, including the former soul food diner called Huger's on upper King Street for 18 years. It's now the home of sports bar Uptown Social.

Middleton & Maker Village BBQ is open noon-11 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and 4-11 p.m. Monday. It's closed on Tuesday.