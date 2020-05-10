Forever 21 closing in downtown Charleston after shuttering Tanger Outlets store

A trendy fast-fashion clothing store is the first major retail store in downtown Charleston to announce its closure since the coronavirus outbreak.

Ailing retailer Forever 21 posted "Store Closing" signs Sunday, its first day back in business since closing because of the pandemic.

Liquidation signs posted throughout the store and on its windows read: "Entire Store 30% To 50% Off" and "Everything Must Go."

A company representative did not immediately respond for comment on the store closing.

The Los Angeles-based discount clothing shop for women and men opened in 2011 in Majestic Square at King and Market streets.

The 30,000-square-foot store took over the space vacated by Saks Fifth Avenue in 2010 and was mostly welcomed by downtown shopkeepers because it promised to bring more foot traffic to lower King Street from College of Charleston students. It also occupied a large vacant space in the heart of the shopping district.

A closing date has not been set. A worker at the door on Sunday who was monitoring occupancy and mask-wearing of customers during the COVID-19 health crisis said the sale would last until all merchandise is sold.

The downtown Charleston store's closing follows the departure two weeks ago of Forever 21's store at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.

Forever 21 started in 1984 in Los Angeles as Fashion 21 in a 900-square-foot store. Within the first year sales soared from $35,000 to $700,000, and the company decided to change the name and open a new store every six months.

The company, the brainchild of South Korean immigrants and husband-and-wife team, Do Won "Don" Chang and Jin Sook Chang, peaked in 2015 with more than 600 stores, $4.4 billion in sales and a combined net worth of $5.9 billion, according to Forbes and Business Insider.

Rising competition from other fast-fashion brands such as Swedish retailer H&M began to bite into sales, and in 2018 Forever 21 began to downsize, closing some stores in Europe and North America.

By mid-2019, the couple's combined net worth had shrunk to $1.6 billion, or $800 million each, knocking each of them out of the billionaires club, Forbes reported.

Last fall, after growing to nearly 800 stores across the globe, the merchandiser filed for bankruptcy protection, putting the Tanger Outlets store on a list of 178 possible closing sites in the U.S. and 350 elsewhere. At the time, the troubled retailer said it was trying to renegotiate leases and rents with landlords to keep some of the targeted stores open.

The downtown Charleston store was not on the list at the time.

In February, about a month before the coronavirus shuttered shops and most of the U.S. economy, a group of investors bought the retailer's operating business and intellectual property for a bargain — $81 million.

The new owners include brand development company Authentic Brands Group and mall developers Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners.

During the liquidation sale, the store on King Street will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. six days with abbreviated hours on Sunday.