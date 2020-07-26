For Walmart, filling 1,000 Charleston-area jobs might not be so hard after all

Just as consumers are moving more of their shopping online and away from brick-and-mortar stores, USC research economist Joey Von Nessen thinks many retail employees will likely see their jobs shift toward e-commerce distribution instead of face-to-face interactions with customers.

That's one way Walmart will be able to fill the 1,000 jobs it plans to create with a 3 million-square-foot import distribution center to be built off Interstate 26 near Ridgeville over the coming year. Some of those jobs won't create new positions but will let retail workers transition into new roles.

"We're seeing more e-commerce and distribution-related jobs, and the pandemic has exacerbated that trend," said Von Nessen of the University of South Carolina's Moore School of Business. "And so I think an area where we will see Walmart look for workers is to potentially pick them up from those who are currently working in retail, and who over the next several years will have to migrate to other jobs because brick and mortar stores are evolving more toward an e-commerce business model."

When 2020 began, the notion of filling 1,000 jobs in the Charleston region's tight employment market would have seemed a daunting task. But with nearly 200,000 South Carolinians losing their jobs in the wake of COVID-19, particularly in more rural parts of the state, an available workforce is more likely.

"We may see the ability for Walmart to recruit outside of the Charleston metro area," Von Nessen said. "Areas outside of the Charleston tri-county region have higher unemployment and the individuals who live there are typically earning lower incomes. So those jobs being created in the Charleston area will be a draw for them and likely offer them a wage premium."

Over the long-term, Von Nessen expects key South Carolina industries like tourism and manufacturing to rebound once a coronavirus cure is found.

"Certainly as we look out over the next decade, those two industries are going to come back," he said. "And both, I think, will be as strong as ever. The key comes down to when when we get that treatment, because that's going to restore confidence for consumers and for businesses to get back to a more normal level of economic activity."

Another long-term trend working in Walmart's favor — and South Carolina's employment picture in general — is the continuing population migration to the Southeast. And that has the State Ports Authority, which is developing the Ridgeville Commerce Park where Walmart will build its import hub, in a good spot to lure more e-commerce distributors to bring goods through the Port of Charleston.

"The port has been very forward-looking and recognizes the market trends that are evolving in South Carolina and the Southeast," Von Nessen said. "They're setting themselves up to do very well over the next decade by increasing their capacity and serving this market."

Walmart announced the $220 million distribution center a week ago, with plans to begin construction in March and be ready for operation by April 2022. At buildout, the center will boost the port's cargo volumes by about 70,000 containers a year.

The SPA bought the 950-acre Ridgeville Commerce Park, which is roughly 30 miles from the Port of Charleston’s shipping terminals, for $16.2 million in 2018. Walmart will take 250 acres and its footprint will include two buildings and 2,200 spaces for trucks.

Plans for the authority's business park filed with the Army Corps of Engineers show 5.5 million square feet of space in a dozen warehouses on the tract as well as a 40-acre site to store the trailers that truckers need to haul containers.