This is the new Columbia-area Retail weekly column that will be posted on Tuesday mornings at postandcourier.com. Do you know of an opening, expansion or closing that should be included? Write to mfitts@postandcourier.com.

COLUMBIA — For vacant spaces that are too large for most retailers, other uses are being found that are less traditional but more fun. For a former Piggly Wiggly site in Irmo, that means bowling lanes instead of aisles of groceries.

Stars and Strikes, a Georgia-based chain of amusement centers, will open at 800 Lake Murray Blvd. in Irmo by the end of February. The venue will offer bowling, arcade games, laser tag and other games, filling up 52,000 feet of the center's space. "It's like nothing else you have ever seen," Harris said.

The company will hire about 120 employees for the Irmo center, the 15th location for the chain, according to marketing manager Scott Harris. Hiring events will be taking place in February, with more employment information available at starsandstrikes.com.

The company's only other South Carolina location is in Summerville. It also has plans to expand this year into Charlotte and Hoover, Ala., Harris said.

The rest of the shopping center continues to operate as retail-restaurant space, with a Groucho's Deli, Tripp's Cleaners and Papa John's Pizza.

Other spaces in the Midlands that been left vacant also have become amusement areas.

Other empty big-box locations have become trampoline parks, such as the location of Adrenaline Entertainment Center on Garners Ferry Road, which in years past was also a Piggly Wiggly grocery.

In June 2019, Surge Adventure Park opened its northeast Columbia location in a huge 70,000-square-foot former warehouse space in the Seventy-Seven Business Park off Farrow Road. New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is a co-owner of the Surge parks.

Yesterdays sells its building

The owners of Five Points hallmark Yesterdays have sold the restaurant’s building and parking lot, but have no plans to stop running the business.

“Yesterdays is still here, just like it always has and will still be here,” says co-owner Darrell Barnes, who emphasizes it was just a “real estate transaction.”

He declines to share who purchased the building, but says the three are now leasing the building back from them.

Barnes says the sale came as the ownership trio had gotten older — one of the three is 75 — and they wanted to move out of owning real estate. He downplays any changes that could occur from the transaction, whether that’s on the ownership side or in operating the restaurant and bar.

The trio have focused on hiring younger workers, he reports, and started closing the business down on Mondays for upgrades and maintenance work.

European Market opens in Lexington

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

For those who crave a handmade cabbage roll or would die for a real German rye, the European Market has come to Lexington to provide hard-to-find grocery and health items — and is looking for a Columbia location, too.

European Market held a grand opening Saturday for its 1,300 square foot store at 5483 Sunset Blvd. in Lexington. The store features imported groceries that can be hard to find in the United States. Owner Natalia Sokol launched the first location in Chattanooga, Tenn., to import Russian specialties, only to receive a blizzard of requests for special products from other European cuisines. The stores now feature items for 25 nations.

Among the most popular items in the seven locations of European Market are poppy seed rolls, cabbage rolls and perogies, the Polish potato dumplings, Sokol said.

A search is underway for the right Columbia location for a European Market store, Sokol said. She hopes to find a site and open it within the next six months.

Openings and closings

Pier One Imports is conducting a going-out-of-business sale at its Harbison Court store in Irmo, part of a series of nationwide closings for the retailer of furniture and decorative items. The retailer is closing about half of its 942 locations, including one of its four stores in the Charleston market. The Pier One at the Shoppes at Woodhill will remain open as the only Columbia-area location. ... Craft Axe Throwing will add a location at the corner of Main and Church streets in Lexington, according to Lexington Chamber CEO Otis Rawl. It is going into the former space used as a store and office by the Lexington Blowfish minor-league baseball team. Craft Axe currently has a location at 700 Gervais St. in the Vista in Columbia.

David Clarey and Jessica Holdman contributed to this report.

Do you know of a retail business in the Midlands that is opening, closing or expanding? Reach Mike Fitts at mfitts@postandcourier.com.