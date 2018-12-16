For some, paying Charleston County property taxes in advance could make sense
Charleston County began signing up real estate owners this month for a new voluntary property tax option, in which taxpayers make six payments over the year instead of getting one big bill.
For lots of people, the idea of agreeing to pay a tax bill months before it's due would be a nonstarter.
However, breaking a big property tax bill into smaller, predictable payments is what many home-loan borrowers are doing already. Mortgage-servicing companies often collect anticipated taxes in advance, through monthly payments included in mortgage bills, with the property tax portion going into an escrow account until the bill comes due.
The county's plan gives people who don't have a mortgage, or who have a mortgage that doesn't escrow property taxes, a similar option.
Charleston County's voluntary advance payment plan was approved a year ago. Sign-ups began Dec. 1 and end Jan. 15. Some counties, including Dorchester County, have been offering such programs for years for residential and commercial real estate owners.
The downsides of such programs are having to make six payments instead of one, and having to pay early, missing out on potential interest earnings if the same money were just set aside in a bank account. The upside is primarily cash-flow management.
For homeowners, what it really comes down to is this: Some people have poor cash management skills, and others don't have much cash to manage. Every year, families find themselves staring at a property tax bill right around the holidays, and some properties end up in delinquent tax sale auctions as a result.
And then most of the properties that go through delinquent tax auctions get reclaimed within a year by the owners, by paying steep interest rate charges and fees — often after federal income tax refund checks are processed.
That's a terrible financial treadmill to be on.
People who find themselves struggling to pay property tax bills all at once, and people who could afford to but would prefer a series of smaller bills instead of one big one, could find the advance payment option appealing.
It's free, there are no fees, and here's how it works:
- The property must be in Charleston County, with no delinquent taxes, and no escrow account.
- Sign up by Jan. 15 with the Charleston County Treasurer's Office (843-958-4360). You can do that online through charlestoncounty.org.
- Six payments would be due, based on the prior year's property tax bill, on the 15th of February, April, June, August, October and January. The final payment would be adjusted for any change in the annual tax bill, which is calculated in October.
- If a payment is missed, the county can refuse to accept future installment payments, and the remainder of the tax bill would be due when tax bills are normally due, in January.
With interest rates as low as they are now, those who opt to pay in advance, through installments, won't be missing out on much.
The county, on the other hand, will get to collect interest on all of the payments made in advance.
Property owners who would rather pay smaller amounts frequently than one large amount at the end of the year could find this to be a helpful personal finance tool.
Reach David Slade at 843-937-5552. Follow him on Twitter @DSladeNews.