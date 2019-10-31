You’re seeing the Post and Courier's twice weekly business newsletter. Get all the openings, closings, and the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina here.

The one to watch

Destinations like Charleston know well that a reputation for being haunted is much more likely to lure new guests than scare them away.

For at least the third year in a row, the Francis Marion Hotel downtown was named one of the "Most Haunted Historic Hotels" by Historic Hotels of America. And, in addition to being named a No. 1 city in the magazine's Readers' Choice Awards, Charleston made Condé Nast Traveler's list of the "30 Most Haunted Places in America" this year.

For one of the city's largest walking tour companies, Bulldog Tours, ghost tours make up the majority — about 60 percent — of overall sales, said founder John LaVerne. Bulldog has nine different ghost tours, including after-dark strolls in graveyards and a holiday "Ghosts of Christmas Past" tour.

The most popular of all of Bulldog's offerings are its tours of the Old Jail on Magazine Street. Bulldog is the only company permitted to give tours inside the building. The current owners plan to convert the structure into offices, leaving just the first floor open for tours, but construction hasn't started yet.

Ashley Welsh, the founder and owner of walking tour company Ashley on the Cooper, said that ghost tours were what got her into the business in the first place. Business at her company is divided pretty evenly now between history tours and the "Macabre Ghost Tour," which is offered nightly, she said.

Some guides and tour companies give ghost tours exclusively. That's the case for Mike Brown, who operates the "Pleasing Terrors" ghost tour.

Charleston is also one of a handful of cities where Ghost City Tours, a haunted-tour-only company operates. Ghost City also has outposts in New Orleans, Savannah, San Antonio and, most recently, St. Augustine.

While the spring and summer are best for business overall, Brown said that Halloween is probably his single busiest night of the year. It's also a more popular time for locals to come out on tours, Welsh said.

The list of options for haunted tours in Charleston are varied and only getting longer. Guests can take spooky tours on boats or with pirates as guides. Just this year, Bulldog added two new ghost tours: one of the historic Magnolia Cemetery in the peninsula's Neck area — the first time commercial tours have been allowed there — and a nighttime tour of the Yorktown aircraft carrier.

Most Charleston ghost tours cost between $20 and $30 per person, and as many as 20 people can be on one tour. Most operate at least nightly. Bulldog's haunted Old Jail tour, for example, runs at four different times each night.

Want to receive this newsletter in your inbox every Monday and Thursday? Sign up for free.

Openings, closings:

"food truck village," Meeting Street Eats , is "food truck village,", is now open on weekdays.

Cuban Gypsy Pantry opened a North Charleston location Monday. location Monday.

Roller Rabbit , King Street . A travel-inspired apparel shop, is coming to

Le Macaron French Pastries on Meeting Street on Nov. 10. opens ononNov. 10.

Roots and Shoots, West Ashley. A new native plants nursery, opened in

Financial statement:

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"We've gone from the fundraising and the financials over to the operating side in faith-based." — Mike Gianoni, CEO of Blackbaud

During its third quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Gianoni talked about the Daniel Island-based software company's expansion in the church market.

Other stuff you should know:

Babcock building, once called the S.C. Lunatic Asylum , is being converted into more than 200 apartments . ( Columbia'sbuilding, once called the, is being converted into more than 200. ( Post and Courier ​)

Senate hearing this week, CEO Dennis Muilenburg said Boeing is taking steps to address employees' safety concerns . ( During ahearing this week, CEOsaidis taking steps to address employees'. ( Post and Courier

Engage Talent , is being sold to the Orlando-based firm Workforce Logiq . ( One of Charleston's few artificial intelligence companies,, is beingto the Orlando-based firm. ( Post and Courier

Federal Reserve cut its benchmark interest rate Wednesday for the third time this year to try to sustain economic growth . ( Thecut its benchmarkWednesday for the third time this year to try to sustain. ( Associated Press

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey political ads. The new policy takes effect Nov. 22. ( CEO tweeted out yesterday that the platform will no longer accept. The new policy takes effect Nov. 22. ( Axios

Sound smart at work:

"Hey boss, did you know that anywhere from 33 to 45 percent of American adults believe in ghosts, demons or hauntings?"

University of South Carolina history professor Kathryn Edwards said that Southerners might be particularly prone to believe in ghosts. Native American and African cultures influenced Europeans who settled here, and an "enduring belief in ghosts" is part of that interaction.

Do you want this newsletter delivered to your inbox? Subscribe here.

Craving more? Check out all of the Post and Courier's newsletters here.