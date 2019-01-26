You couldn't have blamed Brian Holstein if he'd had second thoughts about taking a job at the State Ports Authority's headquarters on Concord Street back in 1992.
"I had my first car accident two weeks after I started working there. It was on East Bay Street," said Holstein, who has spent more time at the authority's old headquarters — almost 27 years — than any other current employee.
Holstein has remained accident-free since then, and as he and about 80 co-workers make the move to the authority's new headquarters in Mount Pleasant, he has mostly fond memories of the outdated brick building along Charleston Harbor that soon will fall to a wrecking ball.
"I saw my first dolphin in the wild from our lunchroom window on the second floor, which was quite a thrill," said the authority's database administrator. "I've grown a lot at that place. When I started, I was just a young man."
The ports authority has called 176 Concord St. home since the 1970s, but much has changed in the intervening decades. The port has become a regional presence, with docks and cranes many miles beyond the city's traditional working waterfront.
Jim Newsome, the authority's president and CEO, no longer wanted its administrative offices located so far from the people who actually move cargo to and from big container ships each day.
In 2017, the authority sold its Concord Street site to Los Angeles developer Lowe, which will begin construction of a luxury hotel on the property shortly after the last authority employee moves out at month's end.
After closing on that $38 million sale, the authority started building a new 84,000-square-foot office space off Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant, right next to Wando Welch Terminal. It had a deal with Lowe to continue leasing its Concord Street offices in the interim.
"We’ll be able to see our terminals," Newsome said. "We’ll be able to interact with the people on our terminals."
He hopes the change will foster more teamwork, with longshoremen and executives interacting on a daily basis. It's part of a culture shift Newsome has been pushing for years.
The new $44.5 million headquarters is state of the art, with offices, meeting rooms, an exercise room, full-service cafeteria, rooftop terrace and wellness center. Designed and built by Choate Construction Co., the building eventually will house the authority’s management, port police, and engineering staff — about 200 people currently scattered across five sites — under one roof.
"I look forward to being in that new building and being with our people every day and being able to have lunch with them," Newsome said.
English Purcell, who recently marked her 25th year with the authority, said the new office space should lead to more collaboration between employees.
"I really feel like in our new environment we're going to get to know each other a lot better," said Purcell, who is with the authority's external affairs office. "The old building was just old, and not in a good historic way. It had its quirks and it had a couple of cool things, but I would say I will probably not miss it as much as I thought I would."
Still, Purcell said she has some good memories of the building where she got her first job right out of college. At the time, she was living just up the street on Vendue Range.
"I could walk to work and leave on my lunch break to catch 'The Young and the Restless,'" she said. "I'll miss being on the water and, loving Charleston history, being in the heart of the city. But I can still go down there on weekends."
Holstein, a fiction buff, said he liked to use his off hours from work hunting through bookstores that used to exist near Concord Street, searching for works by his favorite authors, such as Harry Crews, Henry Miller and Charles Bukowski.
"I bought quite a few hardcovers from those stores," he said.
But, as Henry Miller once wrote, one's destination is never a place but rather a new way of looking at things. And Holstein is looking at the new Mount Pleasant headquarters as a way to get out of his work cocoon.
"I'm looking forward to meeting new people there," he said.