Food Lion opens new store in Summerville; to add 5 more in Charleston area with Bi-Lo buys

SUMMERVILLE — A North Carolina-based supermarket chain continues to beef up its presence in the Lowcountry.

Food Lion is now open at 2915 W. 5th North St. in the Jedburg area near Summerville. It's open 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily on U.S. Highway 78 where Jedburg Road becomes Mallard Road in Dorchester County.

"I’m extremely excited to open this new store in the community where I grew up," said Mark Rocheleau, the store manager of the new Jedburg Food Lion.

The Summerville High School graduate has been a Food Lion employee for 33 years.

"I’m proud to welcome my neighbors and family to shop with us and experience our expansive assortment and variety throughout our store," he said. "I look forward to seeing new faces, welcoming old friends and serving my community at our new location."

The new stores offers an extensive product assortment, including in-store, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, “grab-and-go” meal options and a variety of catering selections. The supermarket's To-Go service is also offered at the new location. It allows customer to order items online and pick them up at the store.

A variety of local products also are offered, including Lillie’s of Charleston, beer from Palmetto Brewing Co. and Italian sauces from Porzio’s.

The store also features energy-efficient lighting, doors on beer, dairy and lunch meat cases and motion sensors on frozen food cases that dim the lights to 20 percent output when not being shopped by a customer.

When construction started in the spring on the new store, it was the chain's 17th in the Charleston region.

In June, Food Lion announced it is buying 38 Bi-Lo stores in South Carolina. Five are in the Charleston area, including two stores in Summerville and one each in Edisto Beach, St. George and Walterboro. The Federal Trade Commission gave the green light in early November for the deal to move forward.

The stores are expected to continue to operate under the Bi-Lo banner until the transaction is finalized. They will change to the Food Lion brand on a staggered basis from January through April.

Bi-Lo parent, Southeastern Grocers of Jacksonville, plans to phase out the Bi-Lo banner so it can concentrate on its other stores, including Winn-Dixie.

In September, the supermarket chain said it was selling 23 more stores, including four in the Charleston area.

Two stores, at 1000 Tanner Ford Blvd. in Hanahan and at 3125 Bees Ferry Road in West Ashley, will become Lowes Foods supermarkets.

Two others, at 110 S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner and 3575 Maybank Highway on Johns Island, will be converted to KJ’s Market IGA.

Bi-Lo has two stores left to sell in the Charleston region. They are at 1200 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley and at 860 Folly Road on James Island, according to spokesman Joe Caldwell.