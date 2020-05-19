Food Lion adding 17th supermarket in Charleston area

A supermarket chain that once contracted its holdings in the Charleston area is beefing up its presence with the addition of a new grocery store in the suburbs.

North Carolina-based Food Lion is adding a 17th supermarket in the Lowcountry with a new location in the Jedburg community on U.S. Highway 78 where Jedburg Road becomes Mallard Road in Dorchester County.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond for comments on an opening timeline, but the project could be completed by year's end, according to Dorchester County Economic Development Director John Truluck.

The area just west of Summerville town limits is in a growing part of the county where new housing developments have sprung up in recent years and several new industries and businesses are located nearby. It's also not far from the big warehouse developments in Berkeley County along Interstate 26.

RPM & Associates of Chattanooga, Tenn., is constructing the new 35,000-square-foot supermarket across from Dollar General, according to a project commencement filing with Dorchester County.

Muckenfuss Properties LLC owns three parcels of about 26 acres on the corner where construction has begun. The site abuts Norfolk Southern Rail Line to the south and a Green Bay Branch to the west.

Food Lion, part of Belgium-based conglomerate Ahold Delhaize, operates 16 supermarkets throughout the Charleston metro area from Moncks Corner to Ravenel and downtown Charleston. It has no stores in Mount Pleasant after closing its last two remaining stores in the growing suburb in 2012.

Last summer, Food Lion took over a former Bi-Lo store on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek a few months after Bi-Lo's parent, Southeastern Grocers of Jacksonville, decided to close the supermarket.