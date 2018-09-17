As the threat of Hurricane Florence diminished, the Port of Charleston and manufacturers throughout the region got back to business.
The port, which closed early Thursday as then-Hurricane Florence neared the Carolinas coastline, reopened Sunday for vessel operations and its terminal gates opened early — 4 a.m. — on Monday so truckers could start moving cargo.
"Yard operations today are essentially business as usual," said Erin Dhand, spokeswoman for the State Ports Authority.
Three container ships bypassed Charleston because of the storm, which was downgraded to a tropical storm by Friday afternoon.
"We're scheduling vessels based on arrival and expect to catch up quickly," Dhand said.
Exports of BMW vehicles built in the Upstate weren't affected by the storm because three ships filled with the German automaker's SUVs left the port in the days before bad weather was predicted to hit. The remaining BMWs stayed at Columbus Street Terminal and were not impacted by the weather.
Most of the authority's facilities — including the Port of Georgetown and an inland port in Greer — were up and running by Monday. An exception was the inland port in Dillon, located in a part of the state that experienced heavier rains than Charleston. Dhand said that facility should reopen on Tuesday.
Some of the area's largest manufacturers, which suspended operations to let employees heed a mandatory evacuation ordered by Gov. Henry McMaster, had their production lines moving again by Monday morning.
"All of our team members are safe," said Stephanie Mangini, spokeswoman for the Volvo Cars manufacturing campus in Ridgeville. The plant, which operates one shift per day, shut down Tuesday through Friday and resumed operations Monday.
Alyssa Bean, spokeswoman for the Mercedes-Benz Vans facility in North Charleston, said the manufacturer of Sprinter vans "experienced only minimal impacts from the storm." The plant shut down on Tuesday and reopened Monday.
"We are glad our team was able to stay safe during the storm, and our thoughts are with those who were more directly affected by Florence," Bean said.
Boeing Co.'s campus in North Charleston resumed building 787 Dreamliner commercial planes during the third shift Sunday night, according to the aerospace giant's Facebook page. Boeing shut down its assembly campus on Tuesday and flew six Dreamliners sitting on the flight line to safety on the West Coast. Those planes are expected to return later this week.