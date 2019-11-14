Pumpkin pie, marshmallows and dinner rolls can be placed in carry-on bags when traveling by air.

Even a frozen turkey, properly packaged to keep it cold, can be lugged into the airplane cabin.

But pumpkin pie filling, jars of gravy and the carving knife need to go in checked luggage.

"We have seen it all," said Brenda Grant, a Transportation Security Administration officer at Charleston International Airport.

"If you can pump it, pour it, spread it or spray it, it must go in your checked bags," TSA spokesman Mark Howell said.

That includes cranberry sauce, cans of yams, prepared mashed potatoes, champagne, wine and cider, among numerous other fluid-dominant food products.

"Anything with liquid that's more than 3.4 ounces must be placed in checked bags," Grant said.

And even if the newly purchased, stainless steel carving knife is still in the package, it is considered a dangerous weapon and must be placed in bags bound for the underbelly of the plane.

"Still, we see them all the time around this time of year," Grant said.

Among the items TSA says can go in carry-on bags are uncooked potatoes, boxed potatoes flakes, stuffing and boxed cornbread mix.

If there is something travelers just can't determine where it should go, Howell said put it in checked bags before you leave home to avoid a problem at the security line.

People also should put carry-on food items in a separate piece of luggage, so the container can be opened and checked quickly when going through the security line.

"If we have to take out individual food items mixed in with other items, it's going to slow down the process and cause backups," Grant said.

Items, such as carving knives found in carry-on bags, will not be allowed in the aircraft's cabin.

People can put them in another checked bag, mail them, return them to their car or give them to someone not traveling through security, Grant said.

Another prohibited item that can't go in either checked luggage or carry-on bags is buffet-line heating fuel, popularly known by the brand name of Sterno. Hand warmers, torch lighters and sparklers are a no-no as well.

"They are all flammable," Grant said.

And it's not just before Thanksgiving that food items can be a problem.

"We see an uptick as well in food items because people bring leftovers back home with them," Howell said.

Security officials also advise travelers not to wrap gifts.

"If there is something we can't determine what it is, we will unwrap it," Grant said. "Wait until you get to your destination to wrap it."