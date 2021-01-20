Florida-based restaurant chain to open its 1st SC venue in North Charleston soon

A restaurant new to the Charleston market will open its first location in South Carolina within the next few weeks.

Bahama Breeze, a Caribbean-inspired chain offering seafood, chicken, steaks and tropical drinks, could open as early as late February or early March at 7811 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston, according to onsite workers.

Its website says it is, "Opening spring 2021," and a restaurant spokeswoman said a more definite date will be announced in the next few weeks.

Construction on the new restaurant is nearing completion at the former Sears automotive site on an outparcel next to retailer Burlington in Northwoods Mall.

The company recently applied for its license to sell beer, wine and liquor for on-premise consumption, generally a sign an establishment is getting close to opening.

Bahama Breeze is part of Orlando-based Darden Restaurants, which also owns Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, among other brands. The new restaurant is down the street from Olive Garden.

Bahama Breeze operates 42 locations, mainly along the East Coast, but with a few others scattered across the country in major U.S. cities, including Seattle, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit and Las Vegas. Florida is home to 20 locations.

The closest restaurants to Charleston are in Atlanta and Raleigh, N.C.

Rolling in

A Lowcountry golf cart vendor is launching a new location in Mount Pleasant.

Palmetto Custom Carts of Charleston recently leased 1,255 square feet at 3510 Park Avenue Blvd. in Carolina Park in the northern part of the growing town, according to the commercial real estate firm Belk|Lucy, which represented the landlord, The Bend at Carolina Park.

The golf cart business operates two other Lowcountry locations at 1314 Stuart Engals Blvd. in Mount Pleasant and 112 E. 3rd North St. in Summerville.