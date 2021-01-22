Florida-based mobility firm makes big moves with purchase of Charleston startup

An upstart Charleston company has its second owner in one year after a tumultuous 2020, but the new parent of the operator of the local Holy Spokes bike-share system says it is optimistic the fit will be just right.

Gotcha Mobility came to the Lowcountry in 2014, about five years after it was founded in Atlanta.

The firm runs electric scooter and bike-sharing networks in a number of markets across the country, part of the industry referred to as micromobility. It focused on securing exclusive contracts with cities and college campuses, vowing it wouldn't litter the streets with its devices.

Acquired about a year ago by a Canadian holding company that couldn't meet its financial obligations, Gotcha was picked up by Miami-based Bolt Mobility on Dec. 29.

Bolt, which was co-founded in 2018 by Olympic gold medalist track legend Usain Bolt, says the acquisition puts it in an additional 48 markets, including 18 university campuses.

CEO Ignacio Tzoumas said he has had an eye on Gotcha for a while, in large part because of the Charleston firm's commitment to work closely with the communities it serves.

"Our model is based on providing community partnership and sustainable multimodal transportation," he said. "So they checked off all of these marks. And they also did an excellent job with the community engagement, which is something that is very difficult to do."

2020 was far from a banner year for micromobility; COVID-19 forced much of the country to stay indoors and avoid gatherings during the spring lockdowns, and the industry did not fare well.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The consulting firm McKinsey & Co. wrote in July the sector "is facing devastating declines in ridership and revenue." Prior to the pandemic, McKinsey estimated micromobility would be a $300 billion to $500 billion market by 2030.

Despite the temporary pains, Tzoumas said COVID-19 should only accelerate the adoption of services like Bolt's and while reducing the need for traditional automobiles. Tzoumas said that trend was decades in the making.

"COVID just was a catalyst for this," he said. "It's become more accepted."

He noted the average ride duration with Bolt was up 37 percent in 2020.

In addition to the vehicles it has deployed in communities across the country, Bolt also built its own software to manage the devices. It uses geo-fencing to manage its assets, reduce any littering of the vehicles in the network and keep them in bounds.

Customers can also buy its electric vehicles directly.

In Charleston, the Holy Spokes system, which was down for several days at the start of the year while the business changed hands, is not electric-powered. A ban is on the books prohibiting electric scooter rentals. Tzoumas said Bolt will only offer what each municipality or university thinks is the best fit for its surroundings.

Bolt says many Gotcha employees were brought into the fold with the change in hands, including the Charleston firm's chief operating officer. Bolt did not pick up the company's Radcliffe Street office in the transaction, and most staffers are working remotely.