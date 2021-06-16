Flexibility for workers increasingly important for Charleston-area employers, study shows

As Charleston-area employers look to recruit and retain talent in a post-pandemic environment, making the workplace more adaptable is on firms' radar, results of a survey of pay and benefits practices in the region show.

"The theme I would say that's emerging is flexibility," said Jacki Renegar, director of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's Center for Business Research which conducted the survey.

Flexibility can look different for every employer, Renegar said, but one notable change logged in the chamber's survey was the percentage of employers that said have work-from-home options.

About 60 percent of respondents indicated they have a telecommuting policy in place. The same figure was 20 percentage points lower for non-manufacturing employers in the chamber's 2019 study, and the share of manufacturers offering work-from-home has doubled since then.

Another 8 percent of manufacturers and 9 percent of other firms in the region indicated that they're thinking about adding work-from-home options.

Anecdotally, Renegar said, many area employers that switched to remote work for health reasons during the pandemic seem to be trying out hybrid work models now that the pandemic has improved.

Another policy to watch as employers consider more flexibility for workers is subsidized childcare, which right now isn't a common benefit provided by Charleston-area employers. Childcare is an employer-subsidized benefit for 8 percent of manufacturers in the tri-county and 2 percent of other employers, according to the 2021 survey.

Results were gleaned from responses from 96 employers in the tri-county area representing about 40,000 workers, which is the highest response rate the chamber has had for its compensation assessment. The respondents came from a range of sectors, including business services, leisure and hospitality, government, nonprofits, construction, education and healthcare. Manufacturing was represented more than any other single sector, accounting for about a third of the respondents.

Responses were gathered in April and early May.

This year's survey showed local employers had returned to a standard 3 percent to 3.5 percent raise for employees, compared to a higher-than-normal 5 percent pay increase for hourly workers and 4 percent for salaried employees logged in the 2019 survey, when the Charleston area had a historically low unemployment rate and nearly all industries were feeling the tight labor market.

But, Renegar said, now that firms are again complaining of a lack of available labor, it's possible those pay increases could go up again.

Employers reported a "lack of or two few applicants" as the top concern facing their workplace.

For manufacturers, that was followed by soft skills, like punctuality and attitude, and, for other employers, wage expectations were ranked right below a shortage of applicants.

Workers in the Charleston metro made an average hourly wage of $24.43 as of May 2020, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics earlier this month. That's about 10 percent below the national average of $27.07.

Tri-county employers have beefed up their 401(k) programs, Renegar said, a move that's likely more about retention than recruitment.

The vast majority, about 92 percent, of local firms said they have 401(k) plans, and three-fourths offer dollar-for-dollar matches, with the most common match being up to 3 percent.

Organizations were also asked about a couple COVID-19-related workplace policies, including whether they are requiring workers to get a coronavirus vaccine to be allowed to work on-site. Zero manufacturers and just 2 percent of other employers said they're mandating COVID-19 shots.

With employers in the region reporting a lack of applicants, firms "don't want to put obstacles in the way" of potential candidates, Renegar said.

Incentives for getting the vaccine were more common. About a quarter of manufacturing employers and 17 percent of other respondents have them.

Employers were also asked for the first time if they have a diversity, equity and inclusion policy. More than three-fourths of Charleston-area manufacturers said they do, and just over half of other employers reported having one, with another 21 percent saying they're considering it.

Diversity and inclusion policies are likely to become even more prevalent in the coming years, Renegar said.

Employers were "really hungry to get" this year's compensation study, said Robin Willis, an associate vice president at the chamber.

Emerging from COVID-19, many firms are taking stock of where they are, evaluating how the pandemic changed their workplace and deciding which changes should be long-term.

It's become clear, Renegar said, that workers aren't just looking at the pay and benefits of a job. They value amenities and flexible policies, too.

That's also what Daniel Guttentag, director of the College of Charleston's Office of Tourism Analysis found when he specifically surveyed hospitality job seekers and hospitality employers this spring.

The tourism sector is experiencing the region's most acute labor issues right now, and workers have their pick of jobs.

Candidates value things like commute times and free parking more than hospitality employers seemed to realize, the surveys showed.

When job opportunities abound, Guttentag said, workers are going to look for the "whole package."