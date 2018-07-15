A key intersection on Interstate 526 could soon see new development.
Property owner Hawthorne at Daniel Island Apartments LLC wants to build a five-story apartment complex on nearly 3 acres at 2800 Clements Ferry Road, which lies in the city of Charleston.
The Greensboro, N.C.-based firm bought the wooded tract abutting the Cooper River marsh in January for about $1.1 million, according to Berkeley County land records. It's directly across from the eastbound on-ramp to Mount Pleasant.
Charleston's Design Review Board will consider the request Monday.
What renters want
For the 761,000 residents who call Charleston home, many of them renters, choosing the right apartment includes considerations such as amenities, location, size and pricing.
Online apartment listing site apartments.com took a deep dive into search behavior to determine how Charleston’s renters are influencing the multifamily real estate market. In other words, it hankered to determine what renters want.
Apartment hunters first look at the number of bedrooms available, with 69 percent hoping to find a one- or two-bedroom unit and 50 percent requiring two or more bathrooms.
Cost is a determining factor as well. The majority of those looking to lease, about 74 percent, want a unit under $1,299 a month. The median price in the Charleston market for a two-bedroom unit is about $1,140, according to apartmentlist.com. But renters looking in Mount Pleasant can expect to pay a few hundred dollars more for a similar-sized living space.
Amenities can be a determining factor, too, for where a renter chooses to live. The five extras searched for most are a complex that's dog friendly and one that offers in-unit washer/dryer, air conditioning, utilities included and parking.
The top five keywords searched for apartments include garage, loft, fireplace, balcony and hardwood floors.
The report also noted a lot more dog owners than cat owners looking for apartments by nearly a 4-to-1 margin.