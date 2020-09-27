Five-star SC resort trying to lure families in the fall with remote school option

For those who can afford it, the "remote" part of remote learning can be taken quite literally this fall as more destinations, including a high-end resort in the Lowcountry, roll out "schoolcation" packages.

The five-star Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton — which this time last year was in the news as the location of pop singer Justin Bieber and model Hailey Baldwin's wedding — is among the dozens of hotels and resorts worldwide rolling out new amenities for families whose children are attending school virtually.

Dubbed "Montage Academy," enrollees will have access to an "all-day monitored study hall" with high-speed internet and around-the clock access to virtual tutoring, according to a statement about the program, which debuted earlier this month. The fee is $175 per day, or $725 per school week.

Start and finish times for a student's school day at the resort would be catered both to their school's remote learning structure and their home time zone.

"Movement breaks" that are "sponsored" by the resort spa will be offered during the school day, along with healthy snacks and lunch. Students receive a "swag" tote bag packed with headphones, hand sanitizer and a notebook.

The academy is also being offered at Montage resorts in Laguna Beach, Calif., Los Cabos, Mexico, and the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah.

The Palmetto Bluff program is "designed to offer students in-person activities beyond their virtual curriculum in a coastal setting," according to the description on the resort's website. Afternoon "electives" include arts and crafts, fitness classes and farm-to-table cooking classes.

While hotels have been advertising amenities for remote working for months — and, in some cases, trying to rent out rooms during the day for 9-to-5 workers to use as their private offices to supplement lagging overnight bookings — the "schoolcation" idea is more unique to this fall semester, now that some families know they're in for at least months more of virtual learning.

For now, the offerings are all coming from the luxury end of the lodging market, and the remote school options pack on extra fees.

For those not able to jet off on vacation during the school week, short-term rental company Airbnb has gotten in on the virtual learning game with "Field Trips," a series of interactive online experiences with "kid-friendly hosts."

Offerings range from a talk with the famed "science guy" Bill Nye, which starts at $100, to a virtual tour of the city of Jaipur, India, starting at $8.

Tour limit lifted

Walking tours in Charleston are no longer limited to 10 people per tour now that the city has allowed the last parts of its stay-at-home order to expire.

A COVID-19 safety measure that limited group gatherings on public property to 10 individuals was no longer in place as of Friday. Since downtown tours utilize public sidewalks and streets, that rule had controlled how many people could be allowed on the excursions.

John LaVerne, owner of Bulldog Tours in Charleston, made his pitch during the public comment period of last week's City Council. LaVerne said the 10-person restriction was making it "incredibly hard" to keep the business running.

He promised to continue to enforce mask-wearing and social distancing but said operators "just need some help on the tour capacity."

LaVerne told council members that he has about 50 employees on his payroll, none of whom have tested positive for COVID-19.