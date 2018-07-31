COLUMBIA — There were nearly 35,000 students that attended South Carolina last year, meaning that probably 30,000 left town after graduation ceremonies in early May.
Businesses that depend on those students, notably in the Five Points restaurant and tavern area, feel the heat, and not just from the stifling weather.
“Probably down 25-30 percent in business,” estimated Kevin Scruggs, manager and cook at Village Idiot Pizza and Pub in Five Points. “It’s to be expected.”
Scruggs is a veteran of Five Points and Village, having spent six years off-and-on at the popular Devine Street eatery.
The restaurant specializes in New York-style pizza but offers other food as well, meaning it can be a start, middle or end-of-the-night stop for students spending their weekends pursuing beer.
Five Points has no shortage of bars and taverns, and most don’t offer a substantial food menu. Those are the stores facing the biggest crunch during the mid-May to mid-August gap when students are away.
Village doesn’t have as much of a problem but it’s still a problem. The franchise’s two other storefronts, a more family-oriented location on Forest Drive and an Olympia location within an apartment complex, help make up any gaps.
“We know it’s coming, so it’s what we try to do to get people back in the door. Trivia Night still has a great turnout, the Wednesday buy-one, get-one special, the Thursday three-topping special still brings people in,” Scruggs said. “So we cut down on our food costs, knowing what to order and what will go to waste quicker.”
Village can prepare for some loss and hope to cover others. Some of their employees are students and also leave, so that’s a drop in labor cost. Because there’s really no need to stay open until 2 a.m. for the students anymore, they can close at midnight.
The store can also stock the overflow of business it receives during Five Points’ annual raucous St. Patrick’s Day festival and hope that USC’s baseball team is still playing in late May or June (home games are the best, but having the Gamecocks on TV during peak business hours is also good). Village has the process down and works it the best it can.
It’s still not easy. Five Points is changing. Longtime bar SpeakEasy closed last month, and the Jimmy John’s franchise three doors down from Village shuttered two weeks ago with no plans to re-open.
The longtime site of Harper’s Restaurant, a centerpiece of Five Points, will open with Charleston’s Home Team BBQ as the new tenant this fall. And there’s also the public stand of Columbia attorney Dick Harpootlian, who wants to end the practice of some bars in Five Points staying open past 2 a.m., claiming that it leads to a spike in “bad behavior.”
Village is a mainstay and plans to continue that.
“Lot of people I know have worked in Five Points for a while, so you get used to it,” Scruggs said. “Lot of people come in to get quick slices, or a sandwich, so we’re not seeing a lot of drop in that area. But the kids who would come in for happy hour, or to start the weekend, that’s just not there.”
The students won’t be back soon enough, though, for Village Idiot or any other Five Points business.