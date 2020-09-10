First-time requests for jobless aid in SC rise slightly

The number of South Carolinians filing for unemployment benefits for the first time ticked up slightly while recurring requests dropped by 18 percent.
The figure for initial applicants in the state rose by 113, or about 2 percent, to 5,113 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 5, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Labor.
But a lagging indicator for Aug. 22-29 that tracks residents that have sought aid for at least two weeks fell by more than 18,300 to about 109,900. While that number remains high by historical standards, it suggets more employers are hiring or recalling idled workers.
Demand for unemployment benefits spiked earlier this year after the coronavirus pandemic shut down large sectors of the state and national economy. They have been mostly receding in recent months.
At the national label, the latest weekly jobless claims were were unchanged at 884,000 for first-time filings. Most experts expected them to decline.
Also, continuing claims from workers who have applied for aid for multiple weeks increased by 93,000 to 13.385 million.
The latest national figures still far exceed the number who sought benefits in any week on record before this year.
The job market is improving fitfully as portions of the economy have reopened and companies are recalling some workers. Employers have so far added back about half the record 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.
But hiring has slowed since June, and a rising number of laid-off workers say they regard their job loss as permanent. The recovery of those jobs will likely take longer.