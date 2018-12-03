Holiday Trends
FILE- In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, file photo photo a display shows two large Lego toys on a slide near the toy section at a Target store in Bridgewater, N.J. Cozy sweaters and soft pajamas are in for adults. Kids, meanwhile, are asking for board games featuring fake poop and pimples. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

 Julio Cortez

GREENVILLE — South Carolina is getting its first Lego store.

The new store opened Friday at Haywood Mall in Greenville, near the center court of the mall, not far from where Santa Claus is sitting.

Mall marketing director Brandi Crowe told The Greenville News the closest Lego stores before Friday's opening were in Atlanta and Charlotte, N.C.

Lego officials say the store will have typical features including a wall full of bins of bulk Lego bricks in many different shapes and colors and displays of Lego building sets.

map of lego stores
A map of the Lego stores nearest to Charleston. Google Maps

