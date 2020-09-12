You have permission to edit this article.
First Impressions: Doorways and porches with a big beautiful welcome

Double doors

Double wood doors with large windows bring a more traditional welcome to this Lowcountry home. Charleston-inspired gas lighting, black shutters and bright pops of fuchsia-colored flowers in large pots create a homey, elegant welcome. Builder/Lowcountry Premier Custom Homes. 
Issac Jenkins door

This beautiful doorway of the Issac Jenkins Mikell house employs traditional black with a circular transom. A lion's head doorknob and a pair of lions flanking each side, along with superb architectural elements make a stunningly gorgeous Charleston welcome. The vibrant green shutters pop against the Roman Revival home.

The old adage, “first impressions are everything” applies to our homes as well as how we present our personal selves to the world.

Coral Door

One of 2020's most popular door colors - a coral or salmon hue. This shade works in any season. Add a Lowcountry door knocker, plenty of plants and whimsical elements such as bright white seating and pink pillows to convey a happy, island vibe.

When selling our home, first impressions are crucial – it can make the difference between a buyer coming back for a second look, or possibly feeling that special sense of: “This is it. This is home.” For some of us, it's a season signal -- decorating our entryways and porches to start anew. During our stay-at-home current status, it's vital to make home as homey as we can.

Green door

Green is grand, especially when it pairs with bright whites, lush foliage and pretty pavers. 

Doors and entryways date back to Egyptian times – over 4,000 years ago -- representations of them painted on cave walls were said to be a gateway to a "higher place." Since then, architects and craftspeople throughout the centuries have incorporated them as essential elements in design. Some prefer rich wood tones while others love pops of color. 

Modern door

Here a large glass, black trimmed door and matte black porch make a bold and dramatic "welcome to my home" hello. A spectacular overhead entry light and shelving with subdued lighting add architectural interest. 
Double doors teak rocking chairs

This Mount Pleasant home is quintessential Lowcountry -- a generous porch, large double mahogany doors, blue ceiling and teal-colored rocking chairs with a backdrop of mossy oaks and water nearby.

A special thanks to Tim Barkley, Publisher and Patrick Brickman, Art Director and photographer of Charleston Home + Design who graciously shared some gorgeous photos of entryways which illustrate big, beautiful welcomes. All photos are by Patrick Brickman. Enjoy.

Doormat

A doormat isn't just a doormat -- it's a reflection of who you are and lets others know it before knocking -- in a fun way in this case.

Ten popular front door colors for 2020

1. Blue, New York State of Mind 805, Benjamin Moore

2. Off Black, Farrow & Ball No, 57

3. Off White, Benjamin Moore Dove Wing OC-18

4. Coral, Pratt and Lambert Salmon Souffle 5-11

5. Red, Benjamin Moore Umbria Red 1316

6. Green, Benjamin Moore Devonshire Green 1489

7. Chartreuse, Farrow and Ball Yellowcake No. 279

8. Purple, Benjamin Moore Eggplant 1379

9. Vibrant Green, Farrow and Ball Card Room Green

10. Orange, Valspar Island Orange 2010-2

Source: House Beautiful, May 2020

