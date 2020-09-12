First Impressions: Doorways and porches with a big beautiful welcome

The old adage, “first impressions are everything” applies to our homes as well as how we present our personal selves to the world.
When selling our home, first impressions are crucial – it can make the difference between a buyer coming back for a second look, or possibly feeling that special sense of: “This is it. This is home.” For some of us, it's a season signal -- decorating our entryways and porches to start anew. During our stay-at-home current status, it's vital to make home as homey as we can.
Doors and entryways date back to Egyptian times – over 4,000 years ago -- representations of them painted on cave walls were said to be a gateway to a "higher place." Since then, architects and craftspeople throughout the centuries have incorporated them as essential elements in design. Some prefer rich wood tones while others love pops of color.
A special thanks to Tim Barkley, Publisher and Patrick Brickman, Art Director and photographer of Charleston Home + Design who graciously shared some gorgeous photos of entryways which illustrate big, beautiful welcomes. All photos are by Patrick Brickman. Enjoy.
***
Ten popular front door colors for 2020
1. Blue, New York State of Mind 805, Benjamin Moore
2. Off Black, Farrow & Ball No, 57
3. Off White, Benjamin Moore Dove Wing OC-18
4. Coral, Pratt and Lambert Salmon Souffle 5-11
5. Red, Benjamin Moore Umbria Red 1316
6. Green, Benjamin Moore Devonshire Green 1489
7. Chartreuse, Farrow and Ball Yellowcake No. 279
8. Purple, Benjamin Moore Eggplant 1379
9. Vibrant Green, Farrow and Ball Card Room Green
10. Orange, Valspar Island Orange 2010-2
Source: House Beautiful, May 2020