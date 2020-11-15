Just over two months ago my son’s car was totaled in a wreck, and his experience with the insurance claim that followed offered some financial lessons that could be helpful for anyone who drives a vehicle.

Luckily, perhaps surprisingly, no one was injured when a person who admitted to video-chatting while driving crashed head-on into my son’s car. There was no doubt about who was at fault, and it was reasonable to think the claim could be handled quickly.

See, it was the second time a car my son was driving was totaled by someone paying attention to an electronic device while driving. The last time, on the Crosstown in Charleston, the resulting insurance claim was resolved quickly, so we hoped for the same.

The recent wreck was on Sept. 10, and my son is still waiting for a check.

Avoiding two mistakes that he made, mostly due to inexperience, could help others avoid a similar problem.

My son, just months out of college, was fortunate to have a family who could help him financially to acquire another used car while waiting for the insurer to pay his claim. Imagine being a person with limited finances, and a job as a delivery driver, and having to wait more than two months for a check after someone wrecks your car.

That could mean no job, no transportation and a crushing financial hit.

The insurance problem really started at the scene of the accident, where my son took photographs and gathered information, but not the insurance information of the other driver.

Always, always get the other driver's insurance information. Not having it meant a claim couldn't be filed without first obtaining a police report, which took days and multiple calls and visits, all while paying for a rental car.

After that, things moved reasonably quickly, at first. The other driver's insurer came up with an amount they would pay for the totaled car — a low number, but what can you do? — promptly stopped paying for a rental car, and said a check would be in the mail just as soon as he turned over the title to the wrecked vehicle.

That's when the larger problem developed.

My son's used car had only recently been titled in Pennsylvania, where he attended college. Plus, he had just changed apartments. He's not sure he ever received the title in the mail, but if he did, it was missing.

He's still waiting for a replacement title from the Department of Motor Vehicles, and the insurer won't cut him a check until they get the title (although they took possession of his wrecked car in September).

So lesson two: Know where the title to your vehicle is, and keep it in a safe place.

Without the title a vehicle can't be sold, and if you car is totaled you might be selling it to the insurance company.

There's also one more cautionary takeaway from this experience. It's unusual for used car prices to broadly increase, but by many accounts that's exactly what's happening in this unusual year we're experiencing.

As a result, there's a larger-than-usual chance that if your car were to get wrecked, there could be an unfortunate disconnect between what the insurance company believes it's worth and what it would actually cost to replace it with something similar.

This entire incident is just one more example of why it's crucial to have some emergency savings, as difficult as that may be.