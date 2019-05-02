One of the area's largest technology companies announced Wednesday its chief financial officer is leaving mid-year, saying the executive, who has held the role for two years, is departing purely for personal reasons.
Ray August, CEO of Benefitfocus, said during a call with investors after the market closed Wednesday that the search for a replacement will begin immediately. Jonathon Dussault, the current CFO, said his decision to leave the company was not easy.
"I'm proud of the accomplishments of the finance team, and I'm confident that Benefitfocus is poised to continue the successes that I've been a part of over the last couple of years," Dussault told investors Wednesday evening.
Benefitfocus' stock dropped 16 percent Thursday morning following the announcement.
Dussault leaves the company during a period of solid financial performance, though Benefitfocus has yet to turn a profit.
In a Wednesday evening filing, the company announced a sixth consecutive quarter of meeting its projections. Revenue in the first quarter of 2019 was $68.3 million, up 10 percent from the same quarter last year.
August, the CEO, said he was sorry to see Dussault leave but was looking forward to hiring a new financial officer under his purview. Dussault was one of the last remaining senior executives hired under former Benefitfocus CEO Shawn Jenkins, who was replaced by August in January 2018.
"At some level, as the CEO, I'm excited about hiring my first CFO, to work closely with that individual," August said. "And I'm sure that individual will have the kind of impact that Jonathon had on our business."
One analyst said during the call he was surprised by the announcement. Dussault was Benefitfocus' third CFO since it made an initial public offering in 2013.
Analysts at Raymond James mentioned the CFO's departure in a research note published Thursday morning, but did not seem overly concerned. The analysts noted the news might hold shares down, but they maintained a strong rating on the company's stock.
Dussault is the second executive to leave Benefitfocus so far this year. Robert Dahdah, who was senior vice president of sales, also left in April.
A spokesman for Benefitfocus said they would be "casting a broad net" in the search for the next top financial executive.
The interim CFO will be Lou Anne Gilmore, now vice president of corporate development. She joined Benefitfocus at the beginning of 2018. August said he has worked with Gilmore for 20 years. Gilmore was key in the purchase of Wisconsin-based Connecture, Benefitfocus' first acquisition in close to a decade. August said.
Dussault's last job was at Wex Health Inc., a health care finance company, where he spent about 14 years.