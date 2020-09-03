Fewer people are relying on SC unemployment benefits. But not all of them returned to work.

The number of people relying on state unemployment benefits in South Carolina continued to decline in recent weeks, but that does not mean that all of those individuals returned to work amid coronavirus pandemic.
Data collected by the U.S. Department of Labor shows the number of people pulling money out of South Carolina's unemployment trust fund dropped by roughly 47,263 individuals between late July and the middle of August.
But a large portion of that decline — roughly 25 percent of it — can be attributed to people running out of state unemployment benefits and being picked up by the federal government.
Traditionally, people who lose a job in South Carolina are only allowed to collect 20 weeks of assistance from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce. After that, they are normally on their own.
But that is not what is happening now.
Congress passed a law earlier this year that provided an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits to every American who lost a job amid the pandemic, and the federal government picked up the tab for those costs.
As of Aug. 15, roughly 30,639 South Carolinians had used up their 20 weeks of state jobless aid and were benefiting from that federal unemployment extension.
That number is expected to climb through September and October as more people use up their state unemployment eligibility amid the current economic recession. Those individuals will no longer be burdening the state unemployment trust fund, but that doesn't mean that they will be back in the workforce.
Recently, state officials at DEW have emphasized the decline in new unemployment claims the agency is receiving on a month to month basis.
But that is only part of the overall unemployment picture in South Carolina. To understand the full scope, you have to look at other data that DEW does not send out in a press release every week.
That includes the number of people relying on the extra 13 weeks of federal unemployment assistance; people who continue to certify state jobless claims that were filed earlier this year; and the contractors, self employed individuals and so-called gig workers who are being compensated for the first time through federal government.
With all of those categories added up, South Carolina still had roughly 241,005 people in the middle of August who were relying on either state or federal unemployment benefits to support themselves and their families.
All of those people were receiving an extra $600 per week through the federal government earlier this year. But that money lapsed at the end of July, as Congress and President Donald Trump failed to agree on a deal that would pump billions of dollars into the economy.
Since then, everyone receiving unemployment benefits in South Carolina has survived on $326 per week, or less, depending on the applicant's earlier wages and income.
Trump unilaterally advanced a plan in August to make an extra $300 per week available to millions of Americans who are currently unemployed. DEW is currently in the process of formulating a plan to pass out that money.
But with only $44 billion available nationwide, those funds are likely to run in a matter of weeks. And anyone currently receiving less than $100 per week in jobless benefits won't be eligible for that extra $300.
Democrats in Congress continue to push for an added $600 per week for every unemployed American through the end of the year. But many Republicans are resistant to that plan, arguing that much money will dissuade people from returning to work.