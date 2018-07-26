The agencies that operate seaports in South Carolina and Georgia will be able to establish a common chassis pool for customers throughout the Southeast following the Federal Maritime Commission's vote this week to take no action preventing the plan.
The partnership between the South Carolina State Ports Authority and the Georgia Ports Authority begins Aug. 2. It will remain in effect indefinitely and is subject to the same monitoring and reporting requirements as other commission agreements.
The ports authorities "hope to not only increase the number of chassis in the fleet but improve the quality and provide an at-cost model to support the growth in containerized trade in the Southeast," the agencies said in a joint statement.
The Southern States Chassis Pool is designed to provide truckers and other port customers with the chassis that metal cargo containers sit on while they are transported over the highways. The proposal has had overwhelming support from those in the maritime industry, who say a current chassis pool run by a consortium of businesses is outdated and inadequate.
For example, of the roughly 3,000 chassis at the Port of Charleston on any given day, up to a quarter or more are in some form of damaged status — from having a bad taillight to being completely out of commission.
While the South Carolina and Georgia ports will oversee the pool, its daily operations will be handled by an independent third party called the North American Chassis Pool Cooperative.
The new pool will require chassis to have safety features such as radial tires, light-emitting diode lights and anti-lock brake systems. The chassis also will have an age limit of 20 years and will be rented to truckers and others at cost. In addition to ports in South Carolina and Georgia, the chassis will be available at terminals in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee.
“We need more chassis and we need better chassis,” Jim Newsome, president and CEO of the South Carolina State Ports Authority, told The Post and Courier. “It’s an issue that’s strategic for the region.”