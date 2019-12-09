Communities in Berkeley and Charleston counties will soon have newfound access to the internet under a grant from the federal government and a pledge from a homegrown company.

Moncks Corner-based Home Telecom and the U.S. Department of Agriculture will contribute $8.2 million each to build a new infrastructure of cables that can extend broadband service to homes and businesses that lack access today.

The deal was unveiled Monday at a ranger office near Huger in the heart the Francis Marion National Forest. The announcement featured a visit from USDA undersecretary Jim Hubbard.

"This kind of infrastructure is critical to how we live today," Hubbard said. "This is needed all across the country."

The expansion will make high-speed internet available to 3,780 households. About two dozen farms and 19 local businesses have already expressed interest in buying Home Telecom's plans once they become available.

The proposed coverage area includes properties in both Berkeley and Charleston counties, mostly within the national forest, according to the Department of Agriculture. McClellanville, Huger, Shulerville and Awendaw will all receive new online access from the project.

Will Helmly, CEO of Home Telecom, said he expects work to begin on the fiber network in mid-2020. The project should be complete in the next five years.

The expansion will give the company as many as 2,000 new potential customers, some of whom will be able to purchase the fastest service available. The roughly 100 miles of fiber cable will be buried underground for the most part.

"The wonderful thing about fiber is that it's a very long-term investment in the future," Helmly said.

Congress approved $600 million in 2018 for USDA to allocate as grants to local communities in order to improve internet access.

In total, the federal ReConnect program has issued awards to 20 projects totaling $200 million. South Carolina now has landed funding for two. The other gave Orangeburg County $9.8 million, which will bring internet service to 3,900 households.

Shannon Legree, the state representative for USDA, said his office verified with residents in the areas that they actually do lack internet.

Pockets of poor access are scattered across the state, Legree said. Improving internet availability brings a host of benefits, from enabling residents to talk to health care providers from their smartphones and helping rural small businesses sell goods and services online.

"We recognize there is a lot of red tape in rural development," Legree said. "But with great determination and a lot of work put into this, we made it to this point."

Announcements of funding for remaining projects will come in the next month. A handful of others in South Carolina are hoping to be awarded grants.