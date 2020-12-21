Federal stimulus bill to save unemployment benefits for tens of thousands of SC residents

A new economic stimulus package in Congress is expected to extend unemployment aid for tens of thousands of South Carolinians, but the federal funding for those jobless benefits could take some time to reach people's bank accounts.

Leaders in the House and Senate reached a $900 billion deal this week, which federal lawmakers hope will prop up the U.S. economy as the coronavirus pandemic continues to surge across the country.

That legislation includes $600 checks for many Americans, billions of dollars in loans for small businesses, federal funding to help distribute vaccines and the continuation of two federal unemployment programs that have assisted millions of Americans during the public health crisis.

The stimulus bill was expected to pass, possibly by late Monday, several days before the federal unemployment programs were set to expire nationwide.

Overall, an estimated 179,000 applicants were still trying to claim some type of unemployment benefit in South Carolina, according to the most recent count in late November.

And the majority of them were reliant on federal funding.

Roughly 58,000 of them had applied for jobless benefits under the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which provides money to people who already used up their 20 weeks of state eligibility.

Another 54,000 displaced employees were seeking compensation through the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which provided aid to contractors, self-employed people and so-called gig workers for the first time.

The new stimulus bill is likely to provide a bridge for the unemployed into early next year so that they can pay for food, utilities, rent, and doctor visits while they continue to look for jobs. It will also ensure that millions of dollars in federal aid continues to flow into South Carolina's economy, which is still rebounding from a deep recession that was brought on by the pandemic.

Anyone collecting money through the two U.S. government programs will reportedly be eligible for an extra 13 weeks of benefits, and both programs will now run through early April.

While the extension will provide some certainty for the recipients, the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce said implementing the federal legislation could take some time.

The agency, which manages South Carolina's unemployment system, sent out a statement last week warning that process could take four to six weeks.

"It is a common misperception that when Congress passes a bill that allows state agencies to use federal dollars to pay unemployment insurance under new programs, that state agencies can immediately begin dispersing benefits," the agency said. "However, there are many steps to this process that affect how quickly a state agency like DEW can begin paying benefits from a new or extended program."

Anyone collecting unemployment benefits from the state or federal government is also expected to see their payments increase between January and April.

As part of the stimulus deal, federal lawmakers agreed to add $300 per week for every eligible unemployment applicant in the country.

The most someone can collect through unemployment in South Carolina right now is $326 per week. That means that most unemployment applicants will see their income double.