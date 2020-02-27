Federal lawsuit over Santee Cooper 'mini-bonds' can now proceed to trial

A federal lawsuit that accuses Santee Cooper of misleading its bond investors over the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project can proceed to trial.

U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel filed an order Tuesday ending Santee Cooper's attempt to dismiss the lawsuit, which accuses the utility and former CEO Lonnie Carter of securities violations.

The litigation was filed on behalf of investors who put money into Santee Cooper's so-called mini-bonds. Those mini-bonds were sold exclusively to South Carolinians.

Gergel also ruled the lawyers behind the suit have standing to represent every person who invested in the mini-bond program between 2014 and 2016. The lawsuit cites roughly $118 million in mini-bonds issued over those three years.

Santee Cooper, the only state-run electric utility, is facing the litigation because of its 45 percent ownership in the unfinished nuclear reactors in Fairfield County. The public utility partnered on that project with South Carolina Electric & Gas, an investor-owned utility that was purchased by Virginia-based Dominion Energy last year.

Santee Cooper financed its portion of the nuclear project through more than $4 billion in bonds, including the mini-bonds at issue in the lawsuit.

The attorneys representing mini-bond holders allege Santee Cooper and Carter did not inform investors about problems at the nuclear construction project, which was officially canceled in 2017.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The lawsuit highlights an engineering and construction audit that SCE&G and Santee Cooper paid Bechtel Corp. to produce in 2016.

Bechtel, one of the largest construction and engineering firms in the world, noted serious problems in that report with the engineering and construction at V.C. Summer. Bechtal also suggested the nuclear reactors would not be completed in time for SCE&G and Santee Cooper to cash in on billions of dollars in federal tax credits.

The lawsuit points out that the information was never given to Santee Cooper's mini-bond holders.

The Post and Courier uncovered records at Santee Cooper in 2018 that suggest the utility's executives did consider telling bond investors about Bechtel's findings.

"Bechtel assessment. Disclose or not," one of Santee Cooper's employees scrawled on a piece of paper during one meeting.

It could soon be up to a federal jury to decide whether there is enough for the bondholders to win the case.

Another civil lawsuit targeting SCE&G for its role in the V.C. Summer project and its failure to disclose the Bechtel report recently ended in a $192 million settlement for investors.