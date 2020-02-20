Federal financial regulators accuse SC attorney in veteran, investor scheme

A South Carolina attorney is accused of helping to orchestrate a financial scheme that duped military veterans out of their federal benefits and misled retirees and other investors all over the country.

Candy Kern-Fuller, the owner of the Upstate Law Group, was sued in South Carolina federal court on Thursday by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs and the Arkansas Attorney General's Office.

The civil lawsuit alleges that Kern-Fuller worked with a series of shadowy companies that convinced veterans to sign over the rights to their pensions and disability benefits — something that is allegedly prohibited under federal law.

And it accuses Kern-Fuller, a licensed South Carolina attorney, of processing payments from investors throughout the country who believed they were buying the rights to those future pension and disability payments.

The allegations largely mirror the findings of an investigation by The Post and Courier, which was published last September.

The newspaper documented Kern-Fuller's lengthy relationship with a number of companies that offered military veterans lump sum payments in return for them promising to sign away several years of future pension or disability payments.

The companies then marketed the veterans' future benefit payments to investors, who coughed up hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Some of the investors' money went to the veterans for the lump sum payouts, according to documents reviewed by The Post and Courier, and the rest went into the pockets of the various middlemen, including Kern-Fuller.

Kern-Fuller effectively operated as the banker, legal counsel and debt collector for the financial operation for nearly seven years.

The Upstate Law Group used its bank accounts to wire millions of dollars back and forth from the veterans and investors. And Kern-Fuller allegedly developed the process for how all of the middlemen got paid, according to the lawsuit.

Kern-Fuller also sued dozens of veterans who took back control of their pension or disability payments, including several who recognized the arrangement might be illegal.

The Post and Courier documented more than 60 lawsuits that Kern-Fuller filed against veterans in state court in Greenville County.

Some of those lawsuits ended tragically for the veterans. Many filed for bankruptcy. And some were forced to pay back far more than they ever received through the lump sum payouts.

One veteran from Kentucky, for instance, initially received $53,377 for signing over his monthly benefit payments. But after he defaulted on that contract, he was sued by Kern-Fuller and ordered by the court to pay back more than half a million dollars.

The lawsuit alleges that Kern-Fuller filed those lawsuits even though she knew, or should have known, the contracts were void and unenforcable under federal law.

John Pelinski, one of the veterans sued by the Upstate Law Group, called the lawsuit against Kern-Fuller a "dream come true."

"That's great news. I'm just ecstatic," said Pelinski who was bankrupted after a court judgment was lodged against him. "Shut her down. Disbar her."

The companies that Kern-Fuller assisted in the financial scheme swapped names over the years, as they got cited by investment regulators in one state after another. The string of companies includes Voyager Financial Group, SoBell Corp., BAIC Inc., Performance Arbitrage Company and Life Funding Options.

Life Funding Option was ordered to shut down by the S.C. Department of Consumer Affairs early last year, and many of the people that Kern-Fuller worked with are facing similar lawsuits by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Kern-Fuller's former law partner Howard Sutter, was also named in the lawsuit filed Thursday. He did not return a call seeking comment.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.