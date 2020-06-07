Fed survey shows optimism, concerns for post-coronavirus manufacturers

A majority of Southeast manufacturers think it will take at least six months before they are operating at pre-COVID levels, with one-fifth expecting a full recovery to take more than a year, according to a survey by the Federal Reserve.

And while a majority of businesses expect to eventually return staffing to levels before the pandemic hit, about one-third said they'll be running a leaner operation, the survey by the Fed's Fifth District in Richmond, Va., states.

Nearly all manufacturers were open as of the survey's May 20 cutoff, although 41.3 percent said they still weren't fully operational.

"While the majority of businesses surveyed have suffered some negative effects and loss of revenue as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, most firms remained open and operating, at least partially, when surveyed," the Fed said in a written statement. "The forward-looking parts of the survey revealed signs of optimism and some areas of concern for recovery."

Hotels and restaurants were the least optimistic, with more than 40 percent reporting it will take more than a year to recover and 3.5 percent saying they will never recover.

The most optimistic sector was construction, with 73.7 percent of businesses thinking it will take less than a year to return to pre-pandemic levels. That was followed closely by utilities.

The Fed's Fifth District includes South Carolina.

Export leaders

A handful of South Carolina companies were among the nation's top exporters of containerized goods in 2019, according to a report by Journal of Commerce.

BMW's automotive plant in Spartanburg County, the German automaker's biggest, was the nation's 9th-largest exporter, sending 79,183 cargo containers of partially built X-model SUVs to foreign countries, where they are reassembled for sale.

BMW also is the nation's top finished vehicle exporter, with $9.6 billion worth of South Carolina-made SUVs moved to foreign countries through the Port of Charleston.

Paper producer Domtar — which has its headquarters in Fort Mill and Montreal, Canada — was No. 23 nationally with 50,744 containers exported in 2019.

Other top exporters included: tire maker Michelin North America in Greenville, with 22,373 containers; and Hartsville paper and packaging producer Sonoco, with 10,973.

The container figures reflect 20-foot increments, a standard measurement for the maritime industry, even though the 40-foot-long versions are more common.

The Palmetto State's only top-100 importer was Michelin, which brought 24,856 containers of raw material for its tires to Charleston's port.

Retailers Walmart and Target were the nation's top two importers, accounting for 893,390 and 600,040 containers, respectively. Conglomerate Koch Industries was the largest exporter with 283,511 containers.

Granted

The S.C. Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved grants last week to support a pair of Charleston-area businesses.

Colleton County will receive $1.15 million from the state's rural infrastructure grant program to be used for property improvements at Lowcountry Aviation. The Walterboro aircraft charter, repair, maintenance and storage business is investing $3.37 million into its operations to create 108 jobs.

Also, Berkeley County will receive $100,000 to help pay for construction of a building for Kontane Logistics, a third-party warehouse and industrial packaging firm that will provide tire and wheel assembly for the Volvo Cars plant near Ridgeville. Kontane is investing $9.8 million in the site and plans to hire 30 people.