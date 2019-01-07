The partial government shutdown means Boeing Co. might have to go with Plan B to get General Electric engines for its 787 jets to South Carolina.
Boeing was counting on Russian cargo carrier Volga-Dnepr to haul the Dreamliner propulsion systems from GE Aviation’s Ohio plant to the final assembly sites in North Charleston and Everett, Wash.
But Volga-Dnepr needs permission from the U.S. Department of Transportation to make point-to-point flights within the United States. Such approvals are usually rubber-stamped, but the federal shutdown has put the carrier’s applications in limbo, according to documents on the federal regulations.gov website.
The flights were scheduled to take place between Jan. 9 and Jan. 31, so there's still time if Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump can mend fences over their border-wall feud.
Whatever happens, Boeing — which faces deadline pressures from Dreamliner customers — stressed that it is prepared to pivot if necessary.
“There are no issues related to the government shutdown that are hindering delivery of engines into Boeing South Carolina or Everett at this time,” said spokeswoman Libba Holland, who added Boeing has multiple options available to transport parts to its plants.
In addition to GE engines, Volga-Dnepr had proposed moving parts such as horizontal stabilizers and wing center boxes to other Boeing sites in Florida, Texas, Washington and Kansas.
Boeing is ramping up production of its wide-body Dreamliners this year, from 12 to 14 per month split between North Charleston and Everett. Customers have ordered 1,403 of the fuel-efficient planes made of composite materials, with 639 in backlog.
Historic in deed
The transaction was widely expected, but preservationists will be glad to learn that Dick Jenrette’s home at 9 East Battery has been formally turned over to the nonprofit the late financier created to provide public access to his collection of historic properties.
The deed to the Roper House was transferred to the Classical American Homes Preservation Trust on Dec. 14, county land records show.
Jenrette, who died in April at age 89, had owned the High Battery mansion since 1968. It is considered a prime example of early 19th Century Greek Revival architecture.
The Raleigh native was co-founder of the Wall Street investment bank Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette and a self-described “house-aholic” who owned and restored a dozen residences, most of them dating back to the early 19th century. He also furnished many of them with his vast American antiques collection. Jenrette sold or gave away some of the properties but retained "six of the finest," his trust said on its website.
Two of his museum-quality residences are in South Carolina: Milford Plantation in Pinewood outside Sumter and the Roper House.
Walk a round
A familiar sight on golf courses everywhere is gradually fading from view at one of South Carolina’s most famous layouts.
The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort is parking its fleet of motorized carts for all but three months of the year. The all-day “walk-only” policy, which requires the added expense of a caddy, took effect Tuesday.
“The main reason, purely, is the golf experience is so much better," said Brian Gerard, the resort’s director of golf.
The exception to the rule will kick in as temperatures and humidity levels rise along the South Carolina coast: Carts will be allowed June 1 to Aug. 31, after 10 a.m. and with restrictions. The resort said it also will accommodate players with legitimate physical challenges on an as-needed basis.
Gerard said the Ocean Course has had a walk-only policy for morning tee times for years.
“The majority of people are walking the golf course anyway,” he said.
The resort expanded its policy after players commented that “they enjoyed the golf experience so much better walking with a caddy,” Gerard said.
“So we made the decision to implement it all day,” he said.
The change makes the Pete Dye-designed Ocean Course, where the PGA Championship returns in May 2021, one of the few public layouts in South Carolina with a walk-only requirement.
Bill, board
The eventual SCANA Corp. appointee to the Dominion Energy board isn’t likely to get much if any face time with the man who would be the highest-ranking law enforcement official in the land.
Corporate legal heavyweight Bill Barr, President Donald Trump’s nominee to replace Jeff Sessions as U.S. Attorney, has been a director of the Richmond, Va.-based utility since 2009. He also chairs the compensation, governance and nominating committee. Those roles paid him nearly $300,000 in fees and stock awards in 2017, a federal filing shows.
But he’ll be required to step away from the lucrative gig if he reclaims the top job at the Justice Department, which he previously held under President George H.W. Bush from 1991 to 1993.
Hearings on Barr’s confirmation are scheduled for Jan. 15-16 before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
SCANA, the former parent of South Carolina Electric & Gas that was nearly crippled by the V.C. Summer fiasco, was sold to Dominion last week in a $13.4 billion deal, including debt.
One of the conditions of the deal was that one director from the Palmetto State utility be named to the Virginia energy giant’s board. The nominee for that seat hasn’t been announced, but Charleston businessman Maybank Hagood is a likely candidate given that he was SCANA’s last chairman.
Appealing deadline
Time is running short for Charleston to decide if it will continue to defend its mandatory tour-guide licensing program.
After U.S. District Court Judge David Norton ruled in August that requiring guides to pass an exam violated free speech rights, the city had to make its certifications optional.
On Dec. 10, Norton denied a request to reconsider his ruling. The city then had 30 days after that to decide if it would take the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals. If the city chooses to fight on, it must do so by Wednesday.
A decision had not been made as of last week, but the item is on the agenda for Tuesday's City Council meeting. Council members will receive legal advice about the case behind closed doors, according the notice.
The case, which was set in motion by a lawsuit from free speech group Institute for Justice, is similar to several others brought against cities which required tour guides to pass an exam on local history and regulations.
The Palmetto Guild, a local group for certified guides only, is rolling out its first public initiative this month. The organization was formed as a direct response to Norton's ruling and seeks to set a clear distinction between certified and uncertified guides.
Call for kiosks
Charleston International wants to add two or three more mobile businesses in its main terminal.
One of the planned kiosks will be behind the security checkpoint, and the other will be on the public side, where a third might be added.
Three are now in the terminal not far from the boarding gates: King Street Cookies, Mama Chef Cuban Cafe and Liz Me Mel Dolls & Gifts. A fourth that started last year — Daddy's Girls Bakery — recently left the lineup.
The companies are part of the airport's Specialty Leasing Program, or Kiosk Program, designed to create direct and affordable opportunities for small and niche businesses to work in the travel and hospitality industry.
Applications are being accepted through 5 p.m. Jan. 31. For more information, go to https://tinyurl.com/ycpmy4o9.