Fearful of pandemic's effect on Halloween sales, candy makers push early store displays

Fearful that sales could turn sour if the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts Halloween this year, the candy industry is taking measures to help move the sugary merchandise.

No one knows for sure how the crisis — combined with a patchwork of local health policies and social distancing guidelines — will affect the Oct. 31 tradition of trick-or-treating.

But retailers, at the urging of spooked manufacturers, are loading up earlier than ever with bags of sugary pumpkins, chocolate treats and the ever-present candy corn.

"More stores have started Halloween displays earlier," said Phil Stanley, global sales chief officer for Pennsylvania-based chocolate giant Hershey Co., in a recent CNN Business interview.

Halloween merchandise typically hits the shelves in late August or early September, replacing summer items and back-to-school supplies. Not this year. Some stores had put out their seasonal displays by early to mid-August.

The National Confectioners Association confirmed the trend.

"We are seeing a lot of Halloween candy out in stores two weeks ahead of time," said Lauren O'Toole Boland, spokeswoman for the Washington, D.C.-based trade group.

The idea is that the sooner it's available, the sooner it will begin to sell, even if the temperature outside is still in the 90s and parents are preoccupied with juggling remote work demands and back-to-school protocols.

Some candy makers are displaying less Halloween-specific packaging and putting a bigger focus on family-sized packs of certain autumnal treats, since in-home celebrations could pick up this year.

Hershey, the maker of such household-name brands as Kisses, Almond Joy, Mounds, Reese's and Kit Kat, partnered early with retailers to stock big bags of fall goodies and set up Halloween merchandise earlier, its sales chief said. Last year, in the eight weeks leading up to Halloween, one of the busiest sales periods of the year for the candy industry, retail purchases reached $4.6 billion, according to the National Confectioners Association. That's about 13 percent of the $36 billion doled out for all of 2019.

And, of course, the biggest target market is children.

The U.S. Census Bureau's estimate of those 19 years and younger as of July 1, 2019, stood at more than 82 million, roughly 25 percent of the nation's population.

Chocolate alone amounted to more than $14 billion in 52-week candy sales, according to a report last year by Chicago-based research firm IRI.

A recent survey done for the confectioners association found fewer consumers plan to hand out candy from their homes come Oct. 31. Instead, about two-thirds of adults said they will turn to more creative ways to celebrate the occasion and possibly buy treats for themselves.

Christina McDaniel of North Charleston is already trying to determine the best way to observe Halloween.

"We usually have a huge presence at Halloween," the mother of two girls, ages 16 and 21, said. "We have a ton of small kids in our neighborhood."

She and her Park Circle neighbors have already begun discussing this year's celebration, but they haven't decided what it will look like.

"We want to do something, but we also want it to be safe," McDaniel said. "We want the kids to have a normal Halloween."

The National Confectioners Association is offering tips about how to celebrate without face-to-face contact this year. Among the suggestions: placing small bags of candy on the porch for easy pickup, tying bags of candy in low-hanging tree branches for children to pluck, or organizing a Zoom costume party.

"Halloween may not look like it has in the past, ... but there are lots of fun and unique ways to celebrate a little differently this year," said Boland, the association's spokeswoman. "I'm looking forward to seeing how creative people will be."

And for anyone concerned about the health risks of handling wrapped candy in the year of COVID-19, the use of disinfectants on food packaging is not recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.