One of peninsular Charleston's last remaining discount stores abruptly closed in early October and has not reopened.

All of the merchandise remains in the Family Dollar store at 478 Meeting St., but the front door is boarded up and a sign in the window says it hopes to reopen.

"We are temporarily closed due to our building getting repairs," the undated window sign reads. "We are trying our best to open back up sometime this week or next week. We do apologize for the short notice and inconvenience."

There is no activity in the store and no service vehicles around the corner store at Meeting and Line streets, a rapidly changing area of the upper peninsula where new apartment buildings are rising and new businesses are locating.

A store employee told The Post and Courier on Oct. 25 the store was expected to reopen in two or three days.

If the store remains closed, Charleston City Councilman James Lewis said it will hurt the middle peninsula and the East Side community.

"A lot of people depend on that store," he said. "It's near one of the busiest bus stops in Charleston County. People will be devastated if it closes for good."

He said he's hearing conflicting reports about the closing. At first, he was told the store couldn't get enough help, then that it was busy restocking.

A company spokeswoman and the landlord did not immediately respond for further comment Monday.

Family Dollar operates another location on the peninsula near a Food Lion-anchored shopping center at 1015 King St.

Family Dollar is owned by Virginia-based discount retailer Dollar Tree.