Fall Touring: From downtown to the beaches, a peek inside four beautiful homes

Finally, fall.
Though we experienced higher than normal temps in October, November rarely disappoints for those of us who enjoy the cooler weather. Summer held fast this year, as we experienced mid-80s plus the last week of October and that Lowcountry humidity held fast.
One of the Lowcountry’s best fall activities is touring the area’s beautiful homes. Normally, this is an effortless task, but the pandemic remains and so does our vigilance. We rethink how to do what we once took for granted.
This year, the Fall Tour of Homes has changed a bit.
“The Preservation Society changed their Fall Home and Garden Tours to ‘Piazzas, Porches and Garden Tours,’” said Judy Tarleton of Carriage Properties. “We have seen lots of changes in our area this year because of the pandemic – masks and social distancing are hard for us but we are complying.”
On November 8, a Fall Garden Tour, or “safe, socially distanced adventure” takes participants though ten private gardens in the Wagener Terrace/Hampton Park neighborhood. Sponsored by the Charleston Horticultural Society, the focus is on those lovely landscaped spaces adjacent to grand homes that our fair city is known for.
Though we are reading more about “pandemic fatigue” and “restriction weariness,” the real estate industry isn’t fatigued or weary. Especially in our market. More and more people are looking at the Lowcounty as a place to call home. Last year at this time, U.S. News reported the real estate industry, as a whole, was experiencing a fall flurry, with some areas throughout the country reporting fall listings getting multiple offers. This year is faring better, sales-wise.
“Inventory is down from last year,” Tarleton noted, referring to downtown properties. “But we are now seeing multiple offers on some properties.”
As with many of our activities, instead of actually walking inside beautiful homes, we can virtually visit them. This “Fall Tour” is about four homes. Take a look inside – no masks necessary.
Tried and true Tradd Street
Charleston’s Historic District is on the peninsula’s southern tip. Within it are grand homes that date back to the 1600s, when Charleston was founded and named after King Charles II. On the National Historic Landmark, the 18th and 19thcentury architecture of the homes here include Georgian, Federal, Greek Revival, Gothic Revival, Italianate, Queen Anne and the Charleston Single. The Old and Historic Charleston District was the first historic district protected by local legislation. This legislation inspired other cities in the country to do the same. Susan Pringle Frost was an activist for the women’s suffrage movement and was among the first to ensure safeguarding Charleston’s unique architecture. She helped found the Society of Preservation of Old Buildings, which eventually became the Preservation Society of Charleston.
Frost was a pioneer in historic preservation. She was also a realtor who bought, rehabilitated and resold historic properties in the early 1920s. Her area of expertise included homes on Bedon’s Alley, East Bay, and Tradd Street. Known as an innovator, it was her decision to paint Rainbow Row into its globally recognized pastel colors.
The Board of Architectural Review (BAR) was established in 1931. In 1966, BAR was granted jurisdiction over the potential destruction of historic structures. Its purpose was, and is now, to preserve and protect “old historic or architecturally worth structures and quaint neighborhoods which impart a distinct aspect to the city. . .”
Tradd Street is one Charleston’s most picturesque and historic South of Broad Streets. Written about in author Karen White’s six-book series, “Tradd Street Series,” the books are about a fictional psychic Charleston realtor who explores hauntings, decade-old secrets, with a dash of heartbreak and passion on the side. What could be a better setting?
Psychic abilities aside, Realtors Judy Tarleton and Laurie Tarleton of Carriage Properties list two homes on Tradd Street, both of which are brimming with history. Turnkey ready, the homes are about a half-mile apart.
“This is truly a spectacular property,” said Laurie Tarleton of 54 Tradd. “This home is believed to be one of the earliest examples of a Charleston single house.”
The Charleston single has a long, narrow shape, usually the width of it is of a single room, hence its namesake. Some can be three (or more) levels high, and the length of it stretches back. On some Charleston singles, a front door opens to a side piazza.
L. Tarleton’s listing is known as the William Vanderhost home, built in 1740. It was owned and restored by Pringle in the 1920s and it contains original finishes and features such as cypress paneling and hardwood floors. Its brick and stucco exterior has honed to a striking patina. A third-floor terrace provides views of the city. A wrought-iron gate on one side leads to a herringbone brick walkway which winds back to a private outdoor space. With over 5,800 square feet, five bedrooms and four and-a-half baths, this stunning home has the best of Charleston history and modernity. A large bright kitchen has black and white checkered floors and Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances.
“Charleston’s fifth postmaster was once a tenant,” she said. “The front room which is currently the living room was used as a post office.” The home lists for $4.75 million.
Judy Tarleton’s listing at 72 Tradd Street was built in 1732 and is a Georgia-style brick and stucco home. Georgian architecture relies on symmetry, many windows, cornices, brick and stone exterior and a front door with transom widow for its distinctive style.
“This is a very unique property,” said Tarleton. “Built as a double tenement originally, it was converted to a single-family home in the early nineteenth century. The fabulous deep garden is hidden from the street, offering a great deal of privacy. It has been completely restored.”
In a high-ground location near Meeting Street, the home is known as The Fotheringham-McNeil Tenements. It was listed as valuable in the 1976 book, “This is Charleston: A survey of architectural heritage of a unique American city.” Its unique personality remains – original mantles, cypress paneling and wide heart pine floors combined with hand-painted walls and Calcutta marble countertops in its gourmet kitchen, make this home all the more special. The family room overlooks an outdoor space with a large pergola and water element designed by Robert Chestnut.
Over 4,600 square feet, this historic beauty has four bedrooms, four and-a-half baths and lists for $3.95 million.
“We have lived in the Historic District for over 30 years and I must admit it was nice to not have as much traffic for a while, but it’s good to see people back in town enjoying the beauty of Charleston,” said J. Tarleton. “We are lucky to be able to enjoy it, and every day we are seeing more people come to town who were afraid to fly, but with new restrictions they’re feeling safe now.”
Mount Pleasant
Fifteen miles north of downtown, and a 25-minute drive on Highway 17 takes you to Carolina Park. The large master-planned community is adding to its tony community with Riverside at Carolina Park. What will become a collection of over 500 custom luxury homes, this community’s amenities include quarter and/or half-acre lots. Bolden Lake is its centerpiece with walking trails, a dock, and views of the Wando River. Future plans include a Riverside-only pool. Of its 500 plus acres, half is permanently preserved. Seven of the area’s most notable builders are constructing the homes.
Lennar’s Director of Sales Guy Ackerman said of Riverside, “This is an amazing community for anyone who wants to live in a custom or semi-custom-built home. We have spared no expense with included features.”
Lennar employs spacious front and rear porches in their floorplans, as well as shiplap, barn-style sinks and gourmet kitchens.
“Buying this year is different than in 2019,” said Ackerman. “Rates are so low and buyers are finding they can move up to their dream home or community because payments are so affordable. We have a few available homes in production that can close sooner and a new phase of homesites to build any of our floorplans on.”
Isle of Palms (IOP)
Head south 10 miles on Highway 17 from Carolina Park. Take a right onto the Isle of Palms Connector. Our last stop on the tour is Wild Dunes, a gated community on IOP. Who doesn't like to end the day at the beach?
“Any time is a great time to buy at the beach,” said Suzy Baldrick of Carolina One Real Estate. “Fall has oyster festivals and cooler weather provides great opportunities for outdoor sports – fishing, golfing and boating. The sunsets are absolutely beautiful, and quiet walks on the beach are priceless.”
Fall is my favorite beach season. Imagine living within the gated community of Wild Dunes where you have easy access to cool, end-of-day beach walks and direct access to a marina, Intracoastal Waterway, other scenic barrier islands and the Charleston harbor.
Baldrick lists a brand-new construction home that she describes as “a combination of design styles with an overall coastal feel” at 50 Waterway Drive for $5.295 million. This stunner of a showpiece has over 5,300 square feet, five bedrooms and five and-a-half baths. Unobstructed views of Morgan Creek from inside the open living and dining space as well as from several outdoor entertaining areas (with outdoor kitchen, fireplace and large pool) was constructed with exquisite attention to detail – from its enormous cypress wood circular ceiling to its custom cabinetry and built-ins to its bright white backdrop, its coastal vibe has an emphasis on modern, luxury living.
Built by Tightlines Construction and architect Aaron Ede with Architecture LLC, the owners wanted a one-of-kind design.
“There are so many WOW factors in this home,” Baldrick added. “Exposed beams, cypress wood, and the kitchen plays off the circular design of the ceiling and brings the rooms together. The primary color everywhere is white and the island blue color of the kitchen island makes a statement. The color was chosen from a unique turquoise ring seen at an open-air market in Charleston.”
Off the kitchen, a hearth room has a cozy, intimate ambiance – the perfect space to read or have morning coffee. The primary bedroom has soaring ceilings, windows everywhere, and sliding doors that lead to a private patio. The bath has heated, octagonal tiled floors, massive shower, dual vanities and large, free-standing soaking tub. His and her closets can store all seasons of a wardrobe.
Upstairs is a mini-kitchen with a broad entertaining area, wet bar, beverage center, icemaker, TV and automatic shades. An octagonal office overlooks the water – no need for sprucing up your background for any Zoom meetings – it doesn’t get any better than this.
Floor-to-ceiling windows and large double sliding doors bathe spaces in light and the views from them remind you why water is so wonderful to live by. A dock has space for a boat up to 65 feet in length.
“Wild Dunes is the best part of IOP due to various amenities and convenience – numerous pools, private beach and club access, golf tennis, restaurants and you’re within walking distance or a golf cart ride away from all of it.”
Baldrick said she is seeing an influx of buyers in the high-end market. “The idea of live, work and play turns into an ideal setting in this home,” she said. “A beach resort unlike any other vacation destination, catching sunrises and sunsets or casting a line from your dock – it’s perfect. A design isn’t finished until someone is using it.”
An ideal, serene setting with a chance to watch glorious sunsets while catching dolphins play in the water right outside your home – sounds like the perfect getaway to stay home.
By the numbers – Single-family downtown, Sept 2020
New listings: 34
Closed sales: 19
Median sales price: $1,035,000 (down 9.1 percent from Sept 2019)
Average Sales Price: 1,508,434 (up 38.4 percent from Sept 2019)
Source: CTAR
By the numbers – Single-family, North Mount Pleasant, Sept 2020
New listings: 119
Closed sales: 123
Median sales price: $535,000 (up 6.6 percent from Sept 2019)
Average sales price: $587,562 (up 5.6 percent from Sept 2019)
Source: CTAR
By the numbers – Single-family, Isle of Palms, Sept 2020
New listings: 27
Closed sales: 42
Median sales price: $1,100,000 (up 5.3 percent from Sept 2019)
Average sales price: $1,259,717 (down 14.2 percent from Sept 2019)
Source: CTAR
