Failed SC resort's ex-investor is in more legal hot water

A decade-old South Carolina real estate debacle that left a remote coastal vacation getaway in a state of decay and bankruptcy has taken another twist, as the legal troubles keep piling up for the alleged ringleader.

James T. "J.T." Bramlette, who is facing numerous fraud charges tied to the purchase of Melrose Resort on Daufuskie Island, is behind bars — again — for what the U.S. Probation Office in Charleston described as "new criminal conduct" in a document posted online last week.

According to the filing, the Salt Lake City businessman hasn't been sticking to the terms of his release back home while he waits for his case to come to trial 2,200 miles away in South Carolina.

For example, Bramlette failed to show up for a mandatory drug test earlier this year and has been "argumentative" and uncooperative with probation officials in the Beehive State.

Also, he was charged with identity fraud and theft of utility services in February.

And last month, Bramlette was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated assault in a case that has since been reduced to simple assault, a spokesman for the Sandy Police Department said May 27.

Bramlette turned up in South Carolina about a decade ago, when his Pelorus Group took a liking to the financially troubled Melrose property.

Accessible only by boat and occupying a prime spot on Calibogue Sound, the nearly 700-acre seaside property began to take shape in the 1980s. It eventually included a luxury inn, cottages, a Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course, tennis courts, an equestrian center and home sites.

But the resort struggled straight out of the gate, partly because of its isolated and inconvenient location. In 2009, its then-owner filed for bankruptcy. Bramlette's group bought it two years later for $13 million.

"We're going to revitalize this entire project," the he told the Island Packet newspaper in June 2011.

The acquisition was financed with a $17.5 million loan from a backer in the Netherlands. Bramlette and his associates raised at least another $10 million by pitching high-yield IOUs to investors who were told their money, including retirement savings, would be used to renovate the shuttered property and buy more land.

They never followed through.

By 2014, the loan from the Dutch financier was in arrears. Efforts to refinance or sell the resort failed.

And while they lost their ownership stake in May 2015, Bramlette and his partners continued to raise money without disclosing they had been pushed out of the deal, according to a court filing. One investor was assured in an August 2015 email that "we are going to capture big returns on Melrose over the next 5 years."

It's believed that some of the IOU funds went to pay down the mortgage, but Bramlette is accused of squandering at least $1.5 million on personal expenses, such as a Range Rover, country club dues and college bills.

Melrose went though the bankruptcy wringer for the second time in 2017. The lender from the Netherlands assumed ownership of the Beaufort County property the following year.

The resort has never reopened.

Bramlette pleaded not guilty when he was indicted in April 2019 in U.S. District Court in Charleston. Within two months, he was apprehended for breaching his release agreement and then freed again under more restrictive terms. More charges were added later.

The latest arrest warrant from South Carolina officials was issued April 9. At a hearing last week, a federal judge in Utah ordered that Bramlette remain in the Salt Lake County Jail until the U.S. Marshals Service can escort him back to the Palmetto State, where this marathon legal odyssey began 10 years ago.

No trial date has been set.