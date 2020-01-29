Citing challenges from trade tensions with China, Boeing said Wednesday that production of the 787 Dreamliner it builds in North Charleston will drop for a second time in early 2021.

After announcing a previous production cut for the wide-body jet from a rate of 14 a month to 12, the planemaker will scale that figure back again to 10 per month.

The company plans return to a 12-a-month rate for the 787 aircraft in 2023, chief financial officer Greg Smith said Wednesday morning.

Bloomberg reported the possibility of a production cut last Friday, but Boeing said at the time it could not confirm the report.

The planemaker officially announced the rate cut during a conference call about the company's fourth quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Details on how the cuts may impact the nearly 7,000 people employed at Boeing's North Charleston campus were not immediately available.

The company is still working through the details of the production decision and said that will "communicate details as soon as possible" to employees.

The final assembly of the Dreamliner is split between Boeing's North Charleston plant and a factory near Seattle. The production rate represents how many jets are built each month at the two plants combined.

The previous 787 production cut, which was announced during the company's third quarter earnings call in October, was also due to global trade tensions.

China hasn't been ordering planes from Boeing since the trade war with the U.S. began about a year and half ago.

While Smith said that the company is "pleased" President Trump signed a "Phase 1" agreement with China this month, relaxing some tariffs on Chinese imports and requiring Beijing to buy more American products, it's too early to tell if the initial truce will help Boeing bring in new orders.

"In the meantime, we think it's prudent to take a more measured approach to our future 787 production rates," Smith said during Wednesday's conference call.

The earnings report was CEO David Calhoun's first since replacing the ousted Dennis Muilenburg as chief executive on Jan. 13.

Calhoun started the call by offering condolences to the families of the 346 passengers who died in two crashes of Boeing's 737 Max aircraft, which led to a worldwide grounding of the jet last March.

"I will repeat this many, many times in the years ahead," Calhoun said.

The grounding of the Max jet is expected to cost the planemaker more than $18 billion. That updated figure, which was significantly higher than earlier estimates, was announced Wednesday, along with news that the company had suffered its first annual financial loss in more than two decades.

Boeing reported a loss of $1 billion in the fourth quarter due to a plunge in revenue from the 737 Max crisis. The company lost a net $636 million for all of 2019.

There is no set timeline for the 737 Max to return to the skies, but Boeing estimated last week that regulators won't approve it until the summer.

Production of the jet, which has been temporarily halted, is expected to start up again "at low rates" later this year, with production scaling up to previously planned rates over the next three years.

Cash flows are expected to be higher in 2020 than 2019, primarily due to advance payments for the Max once it's approved by regulators.

But, due to the additional production rate cut for the 787 program, "wide-body receipts will be a headwind in 2020," Smith said.