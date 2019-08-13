In this March 6, 2019, file photo a staff member works on a mobile phone production line during a media tour in a Huawei factory in Dongguan, China's Guangdong province. Huawei Technologies Co. is one of the world's biggest supplier of telecommunications equipment. The United States is delaying tariffs on Chinese-made cellphones, laptop computers and other items and removing other Chinese imports from its target list altogether in a move that triggered a rally on Wall Street. AP Photo/Kin Cheung/File