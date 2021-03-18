FAA to inspect some Boeing 787s for airworthiness amid ongoing production issues

Amid production issues that have delayed deliveries of the jet for months, the Federal Aviation Administration says it will be inspecting four 787 Dreamliners instead of having Boeing Co. do that work.

Manufacturing issues with the jet program, which is now based solely in South Carolina, arose last year. Boeing said it found some flaws with the interior fuselage skin of the aircraft.

Inspections on the jets have been underway for months in North Charleston and Everett, Wash., where, until late last month, the widebody jet was also being built.

Boeing hasn't delivered a Dreamliner since October.

In a statement, the FAA said it will be taking over the issuance of airworthiness certificates for four Dreamliners.

"The FAA is taking a number of corrective actions to address Boeing 787 production issues," the agency said. "One of the actions is retaining the authority to issue airworthiness certificates for four 787 aircraft."

The agency may choose to do that for more Dreamliners, too, if "they see the need," according to the statement.

These checks were prompted by the production concerns, but the FAA said in its statement that it has done airworthiness checks on some Dreamliners "over the past few years" so inspectors can "fulfill their inspection-currency requirements."

FAA scrutiny of the Dreamliner program comes on the heels of Boeing's 737 Max crisis. Federal regulators recertified the Max for commercial flights last November after a 20-month grounding of the jet prompted by two crashes that killed 346 passengers and crew members.

Boeing has said the production issues it has to solve with the 787 program aren't immediately safety of flight concerns.

During Boeing's last earnings call, CEO Dave Calhoun said the company would "make sure the FAA is comfortable with every" act they're taking with the 787.

“We are encouraged by the progress our team is making on returning to delivery activities for the 787 program," Boeing said in a statement. "We have engaged the FAA throughout this effort and will implement their direction for airworthiness certification approval of the initial airplanes as they have done in the past.“

In addition to its ongoing evaluations for the fuselage skin issues, Boeing started checking cockpit windows in 787s to make sure they still meet specifications after learning a supplier had made changes to its production process.

Finding any additional 787 flaws in need of fixing could further delay a long-awaited restart for deliveries, but the company said this week it expects to be handing over Dreamliners to customers again by the end of March, with the caveat that the company will "continue to take the time necessary" and adjust delivery plans if needed.

FAA scrutiny of the 787 program and, specifically, the North Charleston site, most recently came in the form of a $1.21 million penalty paid by Boeing to settle two cases alleging senior managers at the South Carolina Dreamliner plant put “undue pressure” on safety workers.

That penalty was tacked onto a $5.4 million fine for Boeing's “failure to meet performance obligations” laid out in a 2015 settlement agreement, for a total sum of $6.6 million that the FAA announced in February.