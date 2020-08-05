FAA says Boeing put 'undue pressure' on safety reps in SC, proposes $1.25M fine

The Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday said it would propose $1.25 million in fines against Boeing Co. over allegations that managers at its South Carolina Dreamliner plant pressured safety representatives and interfered with their work.

In a statement, the agency cited two civil penalties for violations of a program that allows Boeing employees to conduct oversight on behalf of the FAA.

Called the Organization Designation Authorization, or ODA, the system allows Boeing to inspect its own aircraft and issue airworthiness certificates. The program has recently come under scrutiny following the two deadly crashes of the company's still-grounded 737 Max jet.

The first penalty claims that Boeing South Carolina employees in two ODA units reported to managers who were not authorized by the FAA to oversee their work. That went on for a period of nearly two years, from late 2017 to mid-2019, the agency alleges.

Boeing "failed to ensure ODA administrators were in a position to effectively represent the FAA’s interests," according to the statement.

A second penalty alleges that, in February 2020, Boeing "failed to follow its quality control processes," and managers interfered with an airworthiness inspection of a 787-9 at the North Charleston campus.

In both cases, the employees working behalf of the FAA were able to fulfill their responsibilities and ensure aircraft were safe to operate "despite the alleged undue pressure or interference from Boeing managers," the agency said.

Boeing has 30 days to respond to the allegations.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said the civil penalties detailed Wednesday are a "clear and strong reminder" of its "obligations as an ODA holder."

"Undue pressure of any type is inconsistent with our values and will not be tolerated," Boeing said. "In both instances, the allegations were appropriately reported, investigated, and disclosed to the FAA. Boeing implemented corrective action in response to both incidents and cooperated fully with the FAA’s own independent investigations.”

The aerospace giant has been under sharp scrutiny for nearly two years following a 737 Max crash in October 2018 and a second in March 2019. The two accidents killed 346 people, grounded the aircraft worldwide and put the attention of lawmakers, regulators and the media on the company's safety practices.

That scrutiny extended beyond the Max program. Last year, reports of shoddy production work at its South Carolina Dreamliner campus drew the attention of Congress. Reports followed that federal investigators were expanding their probe into the company's safety practices to include the North Charleston campus.

In the last week, extra attention has been drawn to Boeing's South Carolina operations in light of the company's decision to study a possible consolidation of Dreamliner production to one site. The 787 is currently built in North Charleston and Everett, Wash., though its outpost in the Palmetto State is the only place that can build all three versions of the jet under the current production configuration.

Sharp declines in demand for new aircraft brought on by the coronavirus pandemic led the company to slash its production rate for the 787 first to seven per month by 2022. Now the company plans to lower the rate even further and faster, to six in 2021.

Most industry watchers and analysts predict that will be too low to sustain both assembly plants, but CEO David Calhoun insisted last week that a decision has not been made yet.