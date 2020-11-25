Eyewear shops, handbag vendor, rebranded grocer offer new retail venues in Charleston area

Two new eyewear shops have set their sights on the Charleston area.

New York City-based Warby Parker opened Tuesday at 415 King St. with its first store in South Carolina, and Eyeglass World is looking to open a new outlet in Mount Pleasant.

The new downtown Charleston store carries a full line of optical and sun eyewear offerings, which come in a range of lens types from blue light filtering to progressives and light-responsive frames, as well as its first brand of daily contact lenses, Scout by Warby Parker.

As part of the opening, the store partnered with design firm Fuzzco to create a special edition hat featuring a Charleston window pane as a free gift with a purchase, while supplies last, starting Saturday.

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, the store will partner with Babas to offer Hibiscus-flavored sodas for customers to grab on the way out, also while supplies last.

The new store is open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday

In East Cooper, Eyeglass World plans to open at 1799 N. Highway 17 near Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, according to a recent report.

The eyewear vendor recently opened at 2031 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley. The retailer is part of National Vision, which operates more than 1,100 stores in 44 states as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Its other brands include America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Vision Centers inside select Walmart stores, Vista Opticals inside Fred Meyer stores and on select military bases.

It operates another Charleston-area store in Northwoods Mall in North Charleston.

Colombian collection

A new artisan boutique offering hand-made wares from Colombia is now welcoming customers in Mount Pleasant.

Straccio Rico, which translates as "rich rags," can be found at 1405 Ben Sawyer Blvd., between CVS Pharmacy and Publix.

Founded in 2018 by Emarie June and Marty White, a granddaughter and grandmother teamed up with a mission to promote Wayuu mochila bags made by indigenous women in Riohacha, Colombia.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

The shop offers the bags as well as clothing, jewelry, bathing suits and leather goods as a way to support the dying art as younger generations of the indigenous Wayuu community choose more modern fashions.

"We have made it our mission to help preserve the culture and traditions of the Wayuu community by providing them with a platform to showcase their beautiful art and the opportunity to grow their businesses, earning more money instead of struggling on street markets in hope of selling a single bag," White said.

The shop is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Transitioning

A former Bi-Lo supermarket on Johns Island is now KJ's Market.

The grocery store at 3575 Maybank Highway recently completed its transition to the new brand after Bi-Lo parent Southeastern Grocers of Jacksonville announced in September it was selling the store to W. Lee Flowers & Co. of Florence County, a subsidiary of North Carolina-based Alex Lee Inc.

Former Bi-Lo manager Edward Johnson is manager of the newly branded store. Several other former Bi-Lo employees are also with the new chain.

The supermarket offers a deli, bakery, home-cooked meals, and produce grown in South Carolina, North Carolina and Georgia.

Another Bi-Lo at 110 S. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner also is being converted to KJ's IGA.

Southeastern Grocers is phasing out the Bi-Lo brand. It has only two stores remaining in the Charleston area. They are at 1200 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in West Ashley and at 860 Folly Road on James Island

Other Bi-Lo stores in the area will become Lowes Foods supermarkets or Food Lion grocery stores, a transition that is expected to be completed by next spring.

Lights out

Little Caesar's Pizza recently closed at 861 Folly Road on James Island. It offers 10 other locations throughout the Charleston region, with the closest to James Island at 1367 Ashley River Road in West Ashley.