Exports of SC-made goods plummet during pandemic

Exports of South Carolina-made products took a hit last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, plunging nearly 27 percent from 2019 to a six-year low of $30.3 billion, according to a new report from the state's Commerce Department.

The Palmetto State wasn't alone — 44 states experienced export declines in 2020, with the nation's total falling 13.2 percent to about $1.4 trillion, the Census Bureau reported. The drop gave the United States an overall trade deficit of $678.7 billion.

"Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted trade around the world, South Carolina continues to live up to our reputation for producing top-quality products and for our ability to transport those products globally," Bobby Hitt, the state's Commerce Secretary, said in a statement. "International trade is part of our identity and critical to supporting economic prosperity. Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize the growth of our trade footprint and encourage companies of all sizes to expand their reach into new markets overseas."

Sport-utility vehicles manufactured by BMW in the Upstate and S60 sedans built by Volvo Cars in the Lowcountry accounted for nearly $12 billion in South Carolina exports through the Port of Charleston and 28 percent of all U.S. vehicle exports, tops in the nation. South Carolina also retained its title as the nation's top tire exporter, at nearly $1.5 billion and 38 percent of the U.S. market share.

South Carolina also overtook Texas to become the nation's top exporter of ball and roller bearings, sending $320 million worth of the parts used in a wide range of machinery to foreign markets, according to freight forwarder Flexport.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

"South Carolina’s economy continues to grow, and the news that the state remains the national leader in the export sales of tires and passenger vehicles — and the new leader in ball and roller bearings — is a testament to our state’s international connectivity," Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement.

The pandemic's impact on air travel was evident at Boeing Co.'s North Charleston plant, which sent about $4 billion worth of Dreamliner jets to foreign carriers — about one-third of the 2019 total.

The ongoing trade war also shuffled the lineup of South Carolina's top export markets, with Germany becoming the top customer for Palmetto State goods, with about $4.2 billion worth of purchases. China, which had been the top export market in 2019, fell to third place behind No. 2 Canada.

While exports from South Carolina declined, imports rose in 2020 by 1.7 percent to $40.1 billion to give the Palmetto State a trade deficit of nearly $10 billion.