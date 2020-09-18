Experiential car wash with character-themed cleanings to open near Summerville

A new experiential car wash will soon open between Summerville and Goose Creek.

The Wash Wizard will host a grand opening celebration Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 at 2146 N. Main St. outside Summerville. That's on U.S. Highway 17A near College Park Road in Berkeley County.

The opening event will include free car washes valued at $25, while children ages 4-10 will receive a free copy of the illustrated book, "The Tale of the Wash Wizard."

The new car wash will include character-themed wash experiences with eight back-lit drive-through arches, dragon smoke blast, aromatic scents, 28 high-power colorful LEDs, a black-out tunnel and many colorful wall graphics.

“We really strived to create a facility that not only cleans cars quickly, but also entertains our visitors to make their short time with us memorable," car wash owner Brian Cook said. "With a lot of new car washes being built in the area, we wanted to make ours really stand out in terms of speed, comfort, quality and the overall experience."

Cook calls it the longest car wash tunnel in the Southeast. Other notable features include license plate recognition for club members, automated bug removal, extra wide vacuum parking spaces, vacuums controlled by variable frequency drive that minimize electric consumption and 85 percent water recycling.

It will be open 7 a.m.-8 p.m. every day.