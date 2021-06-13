Expansion to new markets has Charleston coffeemaker looking for more space

Lowell Grosse knows a thing or two about a good cup of joe, and he's hoping a $2.2 million expansion of his Charleston Coffee Roasters facility will introduce java junkies in new markets to the craft brews he's loved for decades.

Grosse has been in the coffee business for a quarter-century, getting his start as an importer with Charleston's Balzac Brothers & Co. before heading out on his own in 2005 to roast, package and distribute coffee curated from beans grown around the world.

Last week, he announced an expansion of his Stall Road facility that will double its size as Charleston Coffee Roasters moves into more stores along the East Coast and Midwest. Grosse said he'll be buying new roasters, grinders and packaging equipment for the additional 21,600-square-foot production site, bringing his payroll to 52 workers.

"This next stage of our strategic growth plan enables us to hire more employees, continue our aggressive expansion, increase our distribution across more states and more retailers and create new gourmet coffee roasts for our customers to enjoy," he said.

Grosse has built Charleston Coffee Roasters from a fledgling company with a handful of local food-service accounts to a household brand with 16 blends available in whole-bean, ground and K-cup varieties at hundreds of Harris Teeter, Publix and other grocery stores as well as through Amazon and other online retailers. The brand recently moved into Philadelphia-area ShopRite stores and Grosse is in talks with SpartanNash stores in Michigan.

The company's big break, however, came in 2017 when Grosse managed to get warehouse retailer Costco to take a chance on his brand.

"They do these things called road shows," Grosse said, referring to opportunities Costco gives up-and-coming brands to either sink or swim depending on how customers react to their products. Grosse would set up free sample displays at stores each week, traveling from Myrtle Beach to Greenville and other Costco stores in South Carolina.

"You interact with the customers and talk about your product and then they taste it," he said. "If they like it, they buy it."

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

After a while, customers browsing the free-sample aisles got to know Grosse and his coffee, buying four or more bags at a time. Costco tracked his road-show sales and agreed to let Grosse add products full-time in five of its Palmetto State warehouses.

"We kept expanding, a couple more warehouses here and a couple more there and finally they put us in the Atlanta distribution center," he said. "That got us in all the warehouses in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama."

In addition to boosting coffee sales and revenue, exposure in Costco brought wider name recognition and introduced Charleston Coffee Roasters to decision-makers at Harris Teeter and other stores.

By then, the company had outgrown the Huger Street location it shared with Palmetto Brewing Co. and Grosse moved his operations off the peninsula and into an industrial area along Stall Road in North Charleston. Initially locating in half of a warehouse, Charleston Coffee Roasters will take over the full building by August.

"We're ordering the equipment now and hope to have it up and running in about 12 months," Grosse said.

In addition to its core business, Charleston Coffee Roasters is involved in environmental and community causes, such as partnering with the South Carolina Sea Turtle Rescue program at the South Carolina Aquarium. The company's logo, found on each bag of coffee — a turtle fashioned out of a coffee bean — is a nod to that partnership.

From his early days importing coffee to sourcing beans around the globe and tirelessly promoting his brand, Grosse said he still gets a charge out of a business that's built on the first thing most people do every morning — pour a hot mug of joe.

"Like music, you only know how good a note is when you hear it," he said. "And you only know how good a coffee is when you taste it."