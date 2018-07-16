Showa Denko's latest expansion at its Ridgeville site goes by the nickname PFC-75.
The letters stand for Passion for Change, and the 75 represents the 75,000 metric tons of annual capacity the plant will have once its third expansion is completed by the end of this year.
"Over the last 30 years, we have had the passion to boldly change ourselves," Hideo Ichikawa, Showa Denko's chairman, said last week during an event to celebrate the Dorchester County plant's 30th anniversary.
Ichikawa said he thinks a saying attributed to Charles Darwin — the strongest species is the one most adaptable to change — is appropriate for the Tokyo-based company that makes large, ultra-high power graphite electrodes used by steelmakers to melt scrap metal in electric furnaces. Its customers include the Nucor Corp. mill on the Cooper River in Berkeley County.
Lately, Ichikawa said, there's been plenty of change to celebrate.
Showa Denko last year completed a $382 million acquisition of Germany's SGL Group. By adding SGL's six production facilities in five countries and its roughly 900 employees, Showa Denko became the world's largest graphite electrode supplier.
The acquisition has coincided with the plant's $350 million expansion to boost production from 45,000 tons and add 80 employees, bringing the workforce to nearly 300 people.
"We commissioned the expansion facility last year and we’re ramping up this year," said Carl Kolts, president and CEO of Showa Denko Carbon. By the end of this year, he said, the factory will be able to operate at full capacity.
"The original plan for this plant was to serve not only domestic but also export markets, and we've done quite a good job of that," Kolts said. "The initial decision to expand was to serve the growing customer base, whether it was the organic growth of our customers themselves or our own expanding markets into exports."
Kolts said the plant exports about 30 percent of the graphite electrodes it makes through the Port of Charleston, and with the resurgence of the U.S. steel industry, "we have every confidence that we will have no trouble selling out every bit of capacity at this plant."
President Donald Trump's tariffs on imported steel have buoyed U.S. manufacturers, with Nucor expecting to double its second-quarter earnings compared to last year. Liberty Steel USA, a subsidiary of the United Kingdom's Liberty House Group, is reopening a steel mill in Georgetown that had been shuttered since August 2015.
Kolts said his company has had initial discussions to supply the Georgetown plant, but "they're just gearing up" and more substantive talks are expected in a couple of weeks.
The global graphite electrode market is fast-growing, valued at about $5 billion in 2016 and projected to hit $27.5 billion by 2022, according to a report by Research Cosmos. The ultra-high power electrodes that Showa Denko makes generate the highest revenue while China is the product's biggest market.
The expansion will make the Ridgeville plant, which started with just 28,000 metric tons of capacity, Showa Denko's largest graphite electrode producer. There is plenty of room for future growth — the company's current campus sits on 100 acres and Showa Denko owns an adjacent 400 acres if needed.
Much of the expansion's costs were due to state-of-the-art equipment installed to reduce emissions and make the facility operate cleaner and more efficiently.
"We are, in essence, adding capacity in all of the different process steps of the plant," Kolts said.
Indiana-based Steel Dynamics Inc. is one of Showa Denko's biggest customers, using the electrodes to heat furnaces at four plants that make steel for lawn equipment. Glenn Pushis, executive director, said the electrode supplier is vital to Steel Dynamics' growth plan.
"We're sitting on $2 billion in cash right now, and we'll be looking to grow with Showa Denko," Pushis said during last week's event. "We can't do it without you."
The Ridgeville plant actually dates to 1983, when it began as Airco Carbon's South Carolina Works. Showa Denko acquired the operation in 1988. Kolts said the average tenure for workers at the plant is 28 years and 45 people have been with the facility since Showa Denko bought it.
Hidehito Takahashi, Showa Denko's general manager, calls the manufacturer's success a team effort.
"The 30th anniversary is a time to recognize that our longevity is the product of highly successful relationships and the many contributions of our colleagues, customers, suppliers and the people of South Carolina's Lowcountry," he said.