Expanding Kiawah Island resort unveils new conference center, cottages coming next

An island getaway near Charleston completed one of the major components of its multi-phase expansion last week.

Kiawah Island Golf Resort opened its 23,000-square-foot West Beach Conference Center. The new meeting venue, which can accommodate up to 1,000 people, is just inside the main entry gate to the island.

The 10,000 square-foot Carolina Ballroom will serve as the main space, supplemented by 11 breakout rooms. Meeting planners the resort has "developed close relationships with" gave input for the design, said director of sales Heidi Nowak.

Steps from the center, a new welcome building for guests staying at the resort's villas also opened last week.

The conference center is the fourth major piece of the resort's island-wide expansion to be completed.

First to open was the resort's expanded tennis center, which unveiled 10 new courts last February. The existing 12 courts were resurfaced.

A few months later, the resort opened a new clubhouse overlooking the 18th hole of its Cougar Point golf course. The Players’ Pub, a dining venue outfitted with flat-screen TVs and a fireplace, opened there, as well as a pro shop and a new locker room.

Then in September, a new wedding venue was added. The Sanctuary Chapel seats up to 150 guests and is connected by a courtyard and walkway to the Grand Oaks Ballroom, one of the resort's most popular reception venues.

With the conference center complete, the resort broke ground last week on the next phase: the construction of four two-story vacation cottages overlooking the Ocean Course.

Design plans for a new nature center are expected to be approved in the next few months, said resort spokesman Bryan Hunter.

The resort is also adding a new beachfront hotel. A target opening date hasn't been set for the property, since the design has not been finalized, Hunter said. But it won't be ready in time for the upcoming PGA Championship, which will be played at Kiawah's famed Ocean Course from May 17-23, 2021. The unnamed lodging, which will take about two years to construct, has been described as a “five-star beach house to The Sanctuary’s seaside mansion.”

The Sanctuary, the resort's existing 225-room hotel, is the only AAA Five Diamond-rated hotel in South Carolina.

Rental rise

For the first time, South Carolina's latest lodging report included data on short-term rentals.

The indicator "rental nights sold" combined stays at hotels and in short-term rentals for a total of 2 million nights in January, a 10.3 percent increase over last year.

When only hotel rooms are taken into account, the percent change in nights sold is notably smaller, just 3 percent.

State tourism director Duane Parrish said he wanted to “present a combined picture of overnight visitation to the state."

With more than 50,000 active short-term rental listings as of the end of last year, the lodging category is becoming increasingly significant, now making up 30 percent of South Carolina's accommodations units.

Short-term rental figures are being provided by the data gatherer AirDNA, which tracks active rental units, occupancy rates and average rental prices.

According to the site, Charleston has about 2,000 active short-term rentals that sell for an average of $237 per night.