top story

Executive director of Patriots Point museum in Mount Pleasant resigning

  • Updated
Patriots Point05.jpg (copy)
Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant is starting a search for a new executive director. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

The executive director of Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant is resigning, effective this spring. 

Director Larry Murray shared with staff Wednesday morning that he plans to step down in a few months, spokesman Chris Hauff said. In a statement, Murray said he will be leaving "to pursue another professional endeavor."

"I’m thankful to the Patriots Point Development Authority Board for giving me privilege to serve as their executive director,” Murray said. 

The Patriots Point Development Authority, the board of the state-owned maritime museum, will immediately begin a search for a new director.

Larry Murray (copy)

Larry Murray, the executive director at Patriots Point, is resigning, effective in April. Provided. 
By the time his resignation is effective on April 2, Murray will have been in the role for about two years, since May 2019. Prior to working at Patriots Point, Murray was Deputy Director for Legislative Affairs for the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Murray was hired to lead the museum after former director Mac Burdette, who was at the helm of Patriots Point for about nine years, retired. 

"We appreciate Larry’s work at Patriots Point and wish him well in the future,” Wayne Adams, the museum board's vice chair, said in a statement. 

Patriots Point, like all attractions, has had a difficult year. The pandemic shut it and other museums down for a few months in the spring. Murray predicted last summer that revenues for their current fiscal year would be about halved because of the drop in visitation. 

Reach Emily Williams at 843-607-0894. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

