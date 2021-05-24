Ex-Westinghouse official to plead guilty in South Carolina's VC Summer investigation

A former Westinghouse official is pleading guilty in the multi-year criminal investigation of South Carolina’s $9 billion nuclear fiasco.

Carl Churchman, who oversaw the end of the failed expansion of the V.C. Summer nuclear power plant in Fairfield County, has admitted to lying to federal investigators as part of a plea deal that was filed late last week.

The Charlotte resident becomes the third person to be criminally charged since two South Carolina utilities, S.C. Electric and Gas and Santee Cooper, pulled the plug on the costly V.C. Summer project in July 2017.

Churchman's May 21 plea deal provides the first concrete evidence that investigators with the FBI and U.S. Attorney's Office for South Carolina are targeting the project's lead contractor, Westinghouse, in addition to S.C. utility executives who continued bankrolling the doomed project with ratepayers' money.

The plea deal requires Churchman, Westinghouse’s top official at the Jenkinsville construction site from May 2015 to October 2017, to cooperate with investigators and potentially testify against other utility executives and construction managers who led the project.

The effort to build two more nuclear reactors at the one-reactor facility was supposed to create thousands of jobs and usher South Carolina into a clean, nuclear-powered future.

Instead, its sudden collapse left millions of South Carolinians on the hook to pay billions of dollars more on their power bills for a pair of reactors that never generated a watt of electricity.

Sign up for our new business newsletter We're starting a weekly newsletter about the business stories that are shaping Charleston and South Carolina. Get ahead with us - it's free. Email

Sign Up!

Behind the scenes, cost overruns, construction delays and supply-chain dysfunction had crippled the project for years. But utility executives misled the public, lawmakers and state regulators to believe the V.C. Summer venture would come online in time to meet crucial deadlines, prosecutors have said.

Churchman faces five years in prison and a $250,000 fine after lying to investigators in May 2019, court filings show. He also might have to pay restitution.

Prosecutors have already secured guilty pleas from former SCE&G chief executive Kevin Marsh and his second-in-command, Steve Byrne. Both men have agreed to cooperate as witnesses in the ongoing state-and-federal investigation.

Before Churchman's plea deal, prosecutors had hinted their investigation would not stop with utility executives like Marsh and Byrne. Churchman's agreement appears to underscore a new focus on other players in the project, including lead contractor Westinghouse.

Reached by phone Monday, Westinghouse spokeswoman Sarah Cassella said, "We do not have any comment as it's part of ongoing legal action."

An FBI agent interviewed Churchman on May 21, 2019, nearly two years after SCE&G and Santee Cooper canceled the project, court documents show.

During that interview, Churchman falsely told the agent he had no involvement in reporting the project's estimated completion dates to SCE&G in February 2017, according to the plea deal.

In truth, emails showed Churchman had communicated with his Westinghouse colleagues about the viability and accurate of those estimated completion dates. Then Churchman reported those dates to SCE&G and Santee Cooper during a Feb. 14, 2017, meeting — just a few months before the project's collapse — the plea deal states.